Maxim Group lifts Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: INO] stock went on a downward path that fall over -5.47% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -10.80%. The company report on November 17, 2022 that INOVIO Provides an Update on Lassa Fever and MERS Programs.

INOVIO (NASDAQ: INO), a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing DNA medicines to help treat and prevent infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with HPV, today announced that it has agreed with its collaborator, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), to discontinue development of product candidates targeting Lassa Fever (INO-4500) and Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) (INO-4700), following initial analyses of data from studies conducted by INOVIO and funded by CEPI.

Dr. Jacqueline Shea, INOVIO’s President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “For the past four years, we have been pleased to collaborate with CEPI on its mission of accelerating the development of vaccines against epidemic and pandemic threats so that they can be accessible to all people in need. Although INO-4500 and INO-4700 were well-tolerated by participants in our clinical trials and generated immune responses, the two-dose regimen did not meet CEPI’s selection criteria for further development. We continue to believe in the potential of our DNA medicine candidates based on their characteristics, including the ability to elicit durable T-cell responses, which could be important in the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases. INOVIO welcomes the opportunity to collaborate with CEPI in the future.”.

Over the last 12 months, INO stock dropped by -73.79%. The one-year Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 15.56. The average equity rating for INO stock is currently 3.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $478.61 million, with 249.35 million shares outstanding and 245.68 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.79M shares, INO stock reached a trading volume of 4894432 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INO shares is $2.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INO stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 09, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on November 01, 2022, representing the official price target for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $5 to $4, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Sector Perform rating on INO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for INO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 43.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.12.

INO Stock Performance Analysis:

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.80. With this latest performance, INO shares dropped by -7.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -73.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.11 for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.93, while it was recorded at 2.03 for the last single week of trading, and 2.38 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. Fundamentals:

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.70 and a Current Ratio set at 3.70.

INO Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for INO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. go to 45.80%.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $223 million, or 47.80% of INO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of INO stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 26,025,967, which is approximately -19.163% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 21,544,710 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $40.94 million in INO stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $29.23 million in INO stock with ownership of nearly 15.037% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 85 institutional holders increased their position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:INO] by around 16,815,291 shares. Additionally, 67 investors decreased positions by around 12,902,455 shares, while 59 investors held positions by with 87,778,353 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 117,496,099 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. INO stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,192,511 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 642,582 shares during the same period.