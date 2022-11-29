Market cap of The Very Good Food Company Inc. [VGFC] reaches 13.23M – now what?

The Very Good Food Company Inc. [NASDAQ: VGFC] jumped around 0.0 points on Monday, while shares priced at $0.10 at the close of the session, up 1.11%. The company report on November 21, 2022 that THE VERY GOOD FOOD COMPANY ANNOUNCES U.S. RETAIL EXPANSION WITH WEGMANS FOOD MARKETS AND SIGNIFICANT DISTRIBUTION POINTS GAINS ACROSS NORTH AMERICA.

107 Wegmans Stores Now Carry The Very Good Butchers Products.

VERY GOOD Adds Over 3,000 Points of Distribution Through Expanded Distribution at Save-On-Foods, Farm Boy, and The Giant Company.

The Very Good Food Company Inc. stock is now -86.43% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. VGFC Stock saw the intraday high of $0.1027 and lowest of $0.09 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 1.08, which means current price is +61.29% above from all time high which was touched on 01/05/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.67M shares, VGFC reached a trading volume of 4747285 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about The Very Good Food Company Inc. [VGFC]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Very Good Food Company Inc. is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for VGFC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.87.

How has VGFC stock performed recently?

The Very Good Food Company Inc. [VGFC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 25.00. With this latest performance, VGFC shares dropped by -5.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -61.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -90.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VGFC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.33 for The Very Good Food Company Inc. [VGFC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1059, while it was recorded at 0.0912 for the last single week of trading, and 0.2564 for the last 200 days.

The Very Good Food Company Inc. [VGFC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Very Good Food Company Inc. [VGFC] shares currently have an operating margin of -452.44 and a Gross Margin at -84.55. The Very Good Food Company Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -445.07.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -160.90, with Return on Assets sitting at -96.12.

Insider trade positions for The Very Good Food Company Inc. [VGFC]

There are presently around $1 million, or 14.49% of VGFC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VGFC stocks are: ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 13,100,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 27.48% of the total institutional ownership; TWO SIGMA SECURITIES, LLC, holding 190,003 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $19000.0 in VGFC stocks shares; and VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, currently with $17000.0 in VGFC stock with ownership of nearly -42.661% of the company’s market capitalization.

7 institutional holders increased their position in The Very Good Food Company Inc. [NASDAQ:VGFC] by around 370,539 shares. Additionally, 11 investors decreased positions by around 264,762 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 13,310,845 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 13,946,146 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VGFC stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 223,696 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 135,776 shares during the same period.