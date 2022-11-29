Market cap of Regions Financial Corporation [RF] reaches 20.99B – now what?

Regions Financial Corporation [NYSE: RF] loss -1.44% or -0.33 points to close at $22.54 with a heavy trading volume of 5422702 shares. The company report on November 28, 2022 that Regions Bank Launches Multi-Assets Solutions Group, Combining Investment Research Strengths of Regions and Highland Associates.

United team further differentiates Regions’ investment professionals through macroeconomic and market research, investment strategy, and more.

Regions Bank on Monday announced the launch of its Multi-Assets Solutions Group, the result of combining the bank’s Investment Research Group with the research team from Regions subsidiary Highland Associates.

It opened the trading session at $22.66, the shares rose to $22.835 and dropped to $22.43, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for RF points out that the company has recorded 3.02% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -25.15% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 8.22M shares, RF reached to a volume of 5422702 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Regions Financial Corporation [RF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RF shares is $24.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RF stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Regions Financial Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 21, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wedbush raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on September 28, 2022, representing the official price target for Regions Financial Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $25 to $20, while Citigroup kept a Neutral rating on RF stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Regions Financial Corporation is set at 0.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for RF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 16.82. Price to Free Cash Flow for RF in the course of the last twelve months was 11.36.

Trading performance analysis for RF stock

Regions Financial Corporation [RF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.22. With this latest performance, RF shares gained by 4.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.88 for Regions Financial Corporation [RF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.55, while it was recorded at 22.66 for the last single week of trading, and 21.43 for the last 200 days.

Regions Financial Corporation [RF]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Regions Financial Corporation [RF] shares currently have an operating margin of +49.19. Regions Financial Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +38.01.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.84, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.62.

Regions Financial Corporation [RF]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Regions Financial Corporation go to -0.88%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Regions Financial Corporation [RF]

There are presently around $15,764 million, or 77.50% of RF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 109,073,881, which is approximately -2.733% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 93,762,729 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.11 billion in RF stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.16 billion in RF stock with ownership of nearly -2.528% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Regions Financial Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 433 institutional holders increased their position in Regions Financial Corporation [NYSE:RF] by around 42,357,913 shares. Additionally, 296 investors decreased positions by around 38,187,497 shares, while 174 investors held positions by with 618,814,577 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 699,359,987 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RF stock had 102 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,882,760 shares, while 54 institutional investors sold positions of 12,077,669 shares during the same period.