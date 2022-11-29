Market cap of MGM Resorts International [MGM] reaches 13.26B – now what?

MGM Resorts International [NYSE: MGM] traded at a low on 11/28/22, posting a -2.27 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $34.92. The company report on November 23, 2022 that BetMGM Launches Mobile Sports Betting in Maryland.

Online Platform Complements MGM National Harbor’s Retail Sportsbook.

BetMGM, a leading sports betting and iGaming operator, launched its mobile app in Maryland today giving customers access to a variety of online betting options and benefits tied to MGM Resorts’ premier destinations nationwide, including MGM National Harbor.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4976529 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of MGM Resorts International stands at 2.48% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.71%.

The market cap for MGM stock reached $13.26 billion, with 393.30 million shares outstanding and 306.13 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.54M shares, MGM reached a trading volume of 4976529 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about MGM Resorts International [MGM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MGM shares is $49.54 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MGM stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for MGM Resorts International shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on November 21, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on September 08, 2022, representing the official price target for MGM Resorts International stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $55, while JMP Securities analysts kept a Mkt Outperform rating on MGM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MGM Resorts International is set at 1.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for MGM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.95. Price to Free Cash Flow for MGM in the course of the last twelve months was 11.52 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

How has MGM stock performed recently?

MGM Resorts International [MGM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.95. With this latest performance, MGM shares gained by 1.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MGM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.12 for MGM Resorts International [MGM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.51, while it was recorded at 35.55 for the last single week of trading, and 35.53 for the last 200 days.

MGM Resorts International [MGM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MGM Resorts International [MGM] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.82 and a Gross Margin at +36.15. MGM Resorts International’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.15.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.70, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.83.

MGM Resorts International’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Insider trade positions for MGM Resorts International [MGM]

There are presently around $9,165 million, or 68.60% of MGM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MGM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 35,442,775, which is approximately -7.712% of the company’s market cap and around 17.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 22,695,976 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $792.54 million in MGM stocks shares; and T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC., currently with $634.78 million in MGM stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in MGM Resorts International stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 260 institutional holders increased their position in MGM Resorts International [NYSE:MGM] by around 44,235,346 shares. Additionally, 318 investors decreased positions by around 51,458,496 shares, while 122 investors held positions by with 166,770,475 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 262,464,317 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MGM stock had 80 new institutional investments in for a total of 27,316,788 shares, while 64 institutional investors sold positions of 3,150,599 shares during the same period.