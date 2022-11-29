Market cap of American Rebel Holdings Inc. [AREB] reaches 4.99M – now what?

American Rebel Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: AREB] stock went on an upward path that rose over 18.08% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 16.56%. The company report on November 15, 2022 that American Rebel Reports Financial Results for 2022 Third Quarter.

Champion Acquisition Drives Quarterly Revenue to $4.1 Million.

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) – America’s Patriotic Brand announced its financial results for the three-month period ended September 30, 2022. Investors are encouraged to read the Company’s quarterly report on Form 10-Q, which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commissions (the “SEC”) and contains additional information and is posted at https://americanrebel.com/.

Over the last 12 months, AREB stock dropped by -95.20%. The one-year American Rebel Holdings Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 79.33. The average equity rating for AREB stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $4.99 million, with 16.55 million shares outstanding and 15.97 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.21M shares, AREB stock reached a trading volume of 4866171 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on American Rebel Holdings Inc. [AREB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AREB shares is $1.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AREB stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Rebel Holdings Inc. is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for AREB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.07.

AREB Stock Performance Analysis:

American Rebel Holdings Inc. [AREB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.56. With this latest performance, AREB shares gained by 15.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -54.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -95.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AREB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.88 for American Rebel Holdings Inc. [AREB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3121, while it was recorded at 0.2547 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8928 for the last 200 days.

Insight into American Rebel Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and American Rebel Holdings Inc. [AREB] shares currently have an operating margin of -335.56 and a Gross Margin at +17.33. American Rebel Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -618.04.

American Rebel Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 3.50.

American Rebel Holdings Inc. [AREB] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 4.60% of AREB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AREB stocks are: ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 671,000, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 3.58% of the total institutional ownership; RAYMOND JAMES & ASSOCIATES, holding 53,323 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $16000.0 in AREB stocks shares; and VERITION FUND MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $6000.0 in AREB stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in American Rebel Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 4 institutional holders increased their position in American Rebel Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:AREB] by around 684,682 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 23,038 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 50,301 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 758,021 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AREB stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 684,671 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 23,038 shares during the same period.