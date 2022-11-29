Market Analysts see Talkspace Inc. [TALK] gaining to $2. Time to buy?

Talkspace Inc. [NASDAQ: TALK] surged by $0.19 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $0.8724 during the day while it closed the day at $0.79. The company report on November 16, 2022 that Talkspace to Participate in the 5th Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference.

Talkspace Inc. stock has also gained 26.97% of its value over the past 7 days. However, TALK stock has declined by -41.70% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -43.97% and lost -59.90% year-on date.

The market cap for TALK stock reached $119.52 million, with 158.33 million shares outstanding and 155.07 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 554.29K shares, TALK reached a trading volume of 12158959 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Talkspace Inc. [TALK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TALK shares is $1.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TALK stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Talkspace Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on December 02, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on November 16, 2021, representing the official price target for Talkspace Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $10 to $3, while Robert W. Baird kept a Neutral rating on TALK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Talkspace Inc. is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for TALK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.01.

TALK stock trade performance evaluation

Talkspace Inc. [TALK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 26.97. With this latest performance, TALK shares gained by 3.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -43.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -65.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TALK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.56 for Talkspace Inc. [TALK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8239, while it was recorded at 0.6402 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3524 for the last 200 days.

Talkspace Inc. [TALK]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Talkspace Inc. [TALK] shares currently have an operating margin of -82.63 and a Gross Margin at +58.57. Talkspace Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -55.20.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -23.51, with Return on Assets sitting at -19.63.

Talkspace Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.70 and a Current Ratio set at 5.70.

Talkspace Inc. [TALK]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $62 million, or 67.30% of TALK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TALK stocks are: NORWEST VENTURE PARTNERS XIII, LP with ownership of 14,702,972, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 3.50% of the total institutional ownership; HUDSON EXECUTIVE CAPITAL LP, holding 11,340,600 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.96 million in TALK stocks shares; and REVOLUTION GROWTH MANAGEMENT COMPANY, INC., currently with $6.55 million in TALK stock with ownership of nearly -4.602% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Talkspace Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 26 institutional holders increased their position in Talkspace Inc. [NASDAQ:TALK] by around 7,517,283 shares. Additionally, 36 investors decreased positions by around 4,263,301 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 66,346,502 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 78,127,086 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TALK stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,574,618 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 2,420,067 shares during the same period.