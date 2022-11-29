Market Analysts see Morgan Stanley [MS] falling to $85. Time to buy?

Morgan Stanley [NYSE: MS] closed the trading session at $89.89 on 11/28/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $89.70, while the highest price level was $91.10. The company report on November 25, 2022 that Morgan Stanley Schedules Quarterly Investor Conference Call.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) will announce its fourth quarter 2022 financial results on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at approximately 7:30 a.m. (ET). A conference call to discuss the results will be held on January 17, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. (ET).

Dial-in details as well as live and on-demand versions of the webcast will be available on www.morganstanley.com in the Investor Relations section.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -8.43 percent and weekly performance of 0.77 percent. The stock has been moved at 3.98 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 11.40 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 5.32 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.76M shares, MS reached to a volume of 6147658 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Morgan Stanley [MS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MS shares is $93.32 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MS stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Atlantic Equities have made an estimate for Morgan Stanley shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 05, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on September 06, 2022, representing the official price target for Morgan Stanley stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $111, while Oppenheimer analysts kept a Outperform rating on MS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Morgan Stanley is set at 1.96, with the Price to Sales ratio for MS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 66.28. Price to Free Cash Flow for MS in the course of the last twelve months was 1231.58.

MS stock trade performance evaluation

Morgan Stanley [MS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.77. With this latest performance, MS shares gained by 11.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.56 for Morgan Stanley [MS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 83.33, while it was recorded at 89.90 for the last single week of trading, and 84.66 for the last 200 days.

Morgan Stanley [MS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Morgan Stanley [MS] shares currently have an operating margin of +33.10. Morgan Stanley’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +24.50.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.51, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Morgan Stanley [MS] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Morgan Stanley go to 1.51%.

Morgan Stanley [MS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $128,812 million, or 63.80% of MS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MS stocks are: MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP INC with ownership of 377,085,167, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 121,341,253 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.91 billion in MS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $10.22 billion in MS stock with ownership of nearly -4.728% of the company’s market capitalization.

743 institutional holders increased their position in Morgan Stanley [NYSE:MS] by around 49,489,844 shares. Additionally, 731 investors decreased positions by around 62,972,203 shares, while 236 investors held positions by with 1,320,534,123 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,432,996,170 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MS stock had 106 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,130,799 shares, while 108 institutional investors sold positions of 8,778,607 shares during the same period.