Market Analysts see Frontline Ltd. [FRO] gaining to $16. Time to buy?

Frontline Ltd. [NYSE: FRO] price plunged by -5.74 percent to reach at -$0.79. The company report on November 23, 2022 that FRO – Invitation to Q3 2022 Results Conference Call and Webcast.

Frontline Ltd.’s preliminary third quarter 2022 results will be released on Wednesday November 30, 2022, and a webcast and conference call will be held at 3:00 p.m. CET (9:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time). The results presentation will be available for download from the Investor Relations section at www.frontline.bm ahead of the conference call.

In order to attend the conference call you may do one of the following:.

A sum of 5227775 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.66M shares. Frontline Ltd. shares reached a high of $13.41 and dropped to a low of $12.92 until finishing in the latest session at $12.97.

The average equity rating for FRO stock is currently 1.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Frontline Ltd. [FRO]:

Jefferies have made an estimate for Frontline Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 06, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on July 21, 2022, representing the official price target for Frontline Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $9, while Jefferies analysts kept a Hold rating on FRO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Frontline Ltd. is set at 0.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for FRO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.25.

FRO Stock Performance Analysis:

Frontline Ltd. [FRO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.30. With this latest performance, FRO shares gained by 1.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 90.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FRO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.13 for Frontline Ltd. [FRO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.60, while it was recorded at 13.84 for the last single week of trading, and 10.31 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Frontline Ltd. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Frontline Ltd. [FRO] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.77 and a Gross Margin at +21.47. Frontline Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +30.70.

Return on Total Capital for FRO is now 4.33, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.52. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.41, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.69. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Frontline Ltd. [FRO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 83.23. Additionally, FRO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.42, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.22. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 77.60, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 42.35.

Frontline Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Frontline Ltd. [FRO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,042 million, or 21.10% of FRO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FRO stocks are: FOLKETRYGDFONDET with ownership of 9,927,003, which is approximately -7.573% of the company’s market cap and around 33.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 6,137,008 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $79.6 million in FRO stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $61.19 million in FRO stock with ownership of nearly 4.76% of the company’s market capitalization.

96 institutional holders increased their position in Frontline Ltd. [NYSE:FRO] by around 30,246,558 shares. Additionally, 59 investors decreased positions by around 3,891,171 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 46,239,416 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 80,377,145 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FRO stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,056,520 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 1,003,817 shares during the same period.