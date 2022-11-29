Market Analysts see Dominion Energy Inc. [D] gaining to $78. Time to buy?

Dominion Energy Inc. [NYSE: D] price plunged by -1.48 percent to reach at -$0.91. The company report on November 22, 2022 that Family “Funn,” Festive Floats and More Planned for the Dominion Energy Christmas Parade.

93 Exciting Units Will Celebrate “A Very RVA Christmas”.

The lineup is set for the 39th annual Dominion Energy Christmas Parade! The event will bring back fan favorites like the Acca Shriners mini patrol, Magic & Merriment princesses, the VCU Peppas, and Legendary Santa!.

A sum of 6467806 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.97M shares. Dominion Energy Inc. shares reached a high of $61.69 and dropped to a low of $60.44 until finishing in the latest session at $60.62.

The one-year D stock forecast points to a potential upside of 18.92. The average equity rating for D stock is currently 2.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Dominion Energy Inc. [D]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for D shares is $74.77 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on D stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Dominion Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on November 17, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman dropped their target price from $72 to $69. The new note on the price target was released on November 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Dominion Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $94 to $59, while BofA Securities kept a Underperform rating on D stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dominion Energy Inc. is set at 1.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for D stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.88.

D Stock Performance Analysis:

Dominion Energy Inc. [D] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.47. With this latest performance, D shares dropped by -10.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for D stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.50 for Dominion Energy Inc. [D]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 66.82, while it was recorded at 60.59 for the last single week of trading, and 78.12 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Dominion Energy Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dominion Energy Inc. [D] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.02 and a Gross Margin at +57.05. Dominion Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.96.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.62, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.71.

Dominion Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

D Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for D. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dominion Energy Inc. go to 6.18%.

Dominion Energy Inc. [D] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $36,009 million, or 72.50% of D stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of D stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 73,953,046, which is approximately 3.888% of the company’s market cap and around 0.14% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 58,954,665 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.57 billion in D stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.0 billion in D stock with ownership of nearly 3.893% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Dominion Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 718 institutional holders increased their position in Dominion Energy Inc. [NYSE:D] by around 35,743,122 shares. Additionally, 618 investors decreased positions by around 26,701,961 shares, while 254 investors held positions by with 531,568,644 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 594,013,727 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. D stock had 80 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,454,538 shares, while 135 institutional investors sold positions of 2,541,555 shares during the same period.