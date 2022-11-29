Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO] Stock trading around $29.81 per share: What’s Next?

Marathon Oil Corporation [NYSE: MRO] closed the trading session at $29.81 on 11/28/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $29.07, while the highest price level was $30.11. The company report on November 2, 2022 that Ensign Natural Resources Announces Sale to Marathon Oil.

Ensign Natural Resources LLC (“Ensign”), an exploration and production company operating in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas, today announced the sale of its assets to Marathon Oil (NYSE: MRO), for a total cash consideration of $3.0 billion subject to customary terms and conditions, including closing adjustments.

Ensign was formed in late 2017 in partnership with Warburg Pincus, a leading global growth investor. Warburg Pincus has invested in energy companies for over thirty years, investing or committing over $15 billion across more than 90 energy investments around the world. Ensign further secured an equity commitment from the Kayne Private Energy Income Funds, the energy private equity platform of Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. a leading alternative investment manager. Kayne Private Energy Income Funds partners with high caliber management teams to acquire and develop large producing oil and gas assets in North America.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 81.55 percent and weekly performance of -3.21 percent. The stock has been moved at -4.06 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -2.33 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 11.27 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 13.07M shares, MRO reached to a volume of 9201611 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MRO shares is $34.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MRO stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Marathon Oil Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on October 19, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup dropped their target price from $31 to $24. The new note on the price target was released on June 24, 2022, representing the official price target for Marathon Oil Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $32, while Susquehanna analysts kept a Positive rating on MRO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Marathon Oil Corporation is set at 1.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for MRO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.72. Price to Free Cash Flow for MRO in the course of the last twelve months was 5.01 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

MRO stock trade performance evaluation

Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.21. With this latest performance, MRO shares dropped by -2.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 89.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MRO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.35 for Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.46, while it was recorded at 30.41 for the last single week of trading, and 25.76 for the last 200 days.

Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.26 and a Gross Margin at +38.17. Marathon Oil Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.89.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.90, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.41.

Marathon Oil Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MRO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Marathon Oil Corporation go to 21.07%.

Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $14,973 million, or 79.30% of MRO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MRO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 78,869,325, which is approximately -2.777% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 51,589,232 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.54 billion in MRO stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.39 billion in MRO stock with ownership of nearly -1.291% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Marathon Oil Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 327 institutional holders increased their position in Marathon Oil Corporation [NYSE:MRO] by around 27,369,458 shares. Additionally, 383 investors decreased positions by around 79,593,350 shares, while 126 investors held positions by with 395,325,239 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 502,288,047 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MRO stock had 92 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,261,195 shares, while 87 institutional investors sold positions of 4,133,623 shares during the same period.