Kintara Therapeutics Inc. [KTRA] fell -82.90% so far this year. What now?

Kintara Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: KTRA] jumped around 0.67 points on Monday, while shares priced at $4.36 at the close of the session, up 18.24%. The company report on November 28, 2022 that Kintara Therapeutics Granted Fast Track Designation from FDA for REM-001 for Cutaneous Metastatic Breast Cancer.

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: KTRA) (“Kintara” or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of new solid tumor cancer therapies, today announced that the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Fast Track Designation (FTD) to Kintara’s REM-001 Therapy for the treatment of patients with cutaneous metastatic breast cancer (CMBC).

REM-001 was studied in four Phase 2/3 clinical trials in patients with CMBC who had previously received chemotherapy and/or failed radiation therapy. With clinical efficacy to-date of 80% complete responses of CMBC evaluable lesions, and with an existing robust safety database of approximately 1,100 patients across multiple indications, Kintara is focused on securing the funding necessary to restart a 15-patient study in CMBC patients in advance of a Phase 3 study.

Kintara Therapeutics Inc. stock is now -82.90% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. KTRA Stock saw the intraday high of $4.90 and lowest of $4.06 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 42.00, which means current price is +24.49% above from all time high which was touched on 04/11/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 60.32K shares, KTRA reached a trading volume of 9779891 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Kintara Therapeutics Inc. [KTRA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KTRA shares is $150.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KTRA stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kintara Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.70 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 34.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.25.

How has KTRA stock performed recently?

Kintara Therapeutics Inc. [KTRA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.80. With this latest performance, KTRA shares dropped by -25.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -54.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -88.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KTRA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.22 for Kintara Therapeutics Inc. [KTRA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.23, while it was recorded at 3.93 for the last single week of trading, and 10.97 for the last 200 days.

Kintara Therapeutics Inc. [KTRA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -202.55, with Return on Assets sitting at -153.68.

Kintara Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Insider trade positions for Kintara Therapeutics Inc. [KTRA]

There are presently around $0 million, or 4.70% of KTRA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KTRA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 14,816, which is approximately -47.739% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; NANTAHALA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 11,896 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $52000.0 in KTRA stocks shares; and ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $48000.0 in KTRA stock with ownership of nearly 163.52% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kintara Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 12 institutional holders increased their position in Kintara Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:KTRA] by around 23,233 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 23,290 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 23,052 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 69,575 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KTRA stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,371 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 24 shares during the same period.