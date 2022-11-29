Kalera Public Limited Company [KAL] fell -98.80% so far this year. What now?

Kalera Public Limited Company [NASDAQ: KAL] stock went on a downward path that fall over -25.28% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 45.11%. The company report on November 14, 2022 that Kalera Announces Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

“Although our balance sheet is challenged, we are meeting or exceeding our goals on both the top and bottom lines,” said Jim Leighton, President and Chief Executive Officer of Kalera. “Revenue more than doubled compared to the third quarter of last year and increased sequentially over the second quarter of this year, driven by growing customer relationships, higher volumes, improved product mix and increased sales velocity. In addition, our operational metrics are seeing sustainable progress as we consistently hit yield targets and improve capacity utilization. These metrics are key drivers in achieving our #1 priority of cash flow break-even in our U.S. farms by the end of fiscal 2023.”.

Over the last 12 months, KAL stock dropped by -98.79%.

The market cap for the stock reached $6.28 million, with 91.88 million shares outstanding and 83.73 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 10.07M shares, KAL stock reached a trading volume of 33410264 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Kalera Public Limited Company [KAL]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kalera Public Limited Company is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for KAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.04.

KAL Stock Performance Analysis:

Kalera Public Limited Company [KAL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 45.11. With this latest performance, KAL shares dropped by -42.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -98.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -98.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 27.02 for Kalera Public Limited Company [KAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6078, while it was recorded at 0.1084 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Kalera Public Limited Company Fundamentals:

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.53, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.51.

Kalera Public Limited Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Kalera Public Limited Company [KAL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1 million, or 6.30% of KAL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KAL stocks are: ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 1,839,347, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; DEKABANK DEUTSCHE GIROZENTRALE, holding 1,373,689 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.17 million in KAL stocks shares; and IFP ADVISORS, INC, currently with $81000.0 in KAL stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kalera Public Limited Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 17 institutional holders increased their position in Kalera Public Limited Company [NASDAQ:KAL] by around 3,486,640 shares. Additionally, 12 investors decreased positions by around 1,319,403 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 577,143 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,383,186 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KAL stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,239,064 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 875,262 shares during the same period.