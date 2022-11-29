JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] Is Currently -1.75 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

JPMorgan Chase & Co. [NYSE: JPM] traded at a low on 11/28/22, posting a -1.75 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $134.35. The company report on November 21, 2022 that J.P. MORGAN UNVEILS WHAT’S NEXT IN ARTS, CULTURE AND BOOKS FOR 2023.

J.P. Morgan today revealed its annual curation of “what’s next”: an enlightening collection of recommended books, experiences and cultural pursuits curated to inspire new perspectives as we turn the page to the new year. NextList2023 also features an innovative partnership focused on building social and professional equity for the next generation.

“Stories from industry leaders, barrier-breakers and the next generation of cultural pioneers helped us discover this year’s theme of illumination,” said Darin Oduyoye, Chief Communications Officer of J.P. Morgan Asset & Wealth Management. “From the largest archaeological complex in the world to the new frontiers of our evolving digital reality, from Broadway to the racetrack, there is something on NextList2023 to ignite conversation and curiosity for all.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 9902164 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stands at 1.29% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.66%.

The market cap for JPM stock reached $389.92 billion, with 2.96 billion shares outstanding and 2.91 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 12.53M shares, JPM reached a trading volume of 9902164 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JPM shares is $138.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JPM stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Berenberg have made an estimate for JPMorgan Chase & Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 18, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup dropped their target price from $145 to $135. The new note on the price target was released on July 12, 2022, representing the official price target for JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for JPMorgan Chase & Co. is set at 2.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for JPM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 525.84. Price to Free Cash Flow for JPM in the course of the last twelve months was 4.93.

How has JPM stock performed recently?

JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.38. With this latest performance, JPM shares gained by 7.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JPM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.89 for JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 120.55, while it was recorded at 135.13 for the last single week of trading, and 123.78 for the last 200 days.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] shares currently have an operating margin of +46.05. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +38.11.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.78, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.35.

Earnings analysis for JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JPM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for JPMorgan Chase & Co. go to 0.12%.

Insider trade positions for JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM]

There are presently around $273,576 million, or 70.80% of JPM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JPM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 272,539,783, which is approximately 1.082% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 197,863,082 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $26.58 billion in JPM stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $17.32 billion in JPM stock with ownership of nearly -0.933% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in JPMorgan Chase & Co. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 1,801 institutional holders increased their position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. [NYSE:JPM] by around 81,061,719 shares. Additionally, 1,392 investors decreased positions by around 83,480,172 shares, while 350 investors held positions by with 1,871,753,651 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,036,295,542 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JPM stock had 132 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,977,011 shares, while 127 institutional investors sold positions of 6,009,439 shares during the same period.