JP Morgan slashes price target on MoneyGram International Inc. [MGI] – find out why.

MoneyGram International Inc. [NASDAQ: MGI] gained 1.11% on the last trading session, reaching $10.92 price per share at the time. The company report on November 14, 2022 that MoneyGram Announces Partnership with Beyon Money to Enhance Cross-Border Payment Capabilities on Bahrain’s First Financial Super App.

Consumers in Bahrain will be able to use the Beyon Money app to send money in near real-time to over 200 countries and territories around the world.

This partnership builds upon the Company’s several recent successes with digital partners across the Middle East, one of the world’s largest and fastest-growing outbound remittance regions.

MoneyGram International Inc. represents 96.60 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.05 billion with the latest information. MGI stock price has been found in the range of $10.80 to $10.94.

If compared to the average trading volume of 611.83K shares, MGI reached a trading volume of 6096659 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about MoneyGram International Inc. [MGI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MGI shares is $16.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MGI stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for MoneyGram International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 10, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 11, 2021, representing the official price target for MoneyGram International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $3, while Evercore ISI analysts kept a In-line rating on MGI stock. On March 24, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for MGI shares from 3.50 to 1.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MoneyGram International Inc. is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for MGI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.81. Price to Free Cash Flow for MGI in the course of the last twelve months was 105.04.

Trading performance analysis for MGI stock

MoneyGram International Inc. [MGI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.30. With this latest performance, MGI shares gained by 3.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 87.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MGI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 81.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 87.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 76.38 for MoneyGram International Inc. [MGI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.55, while it was recorded at 10.82 for the last single week of trading, and 10.33 for the last 200 days.

MoneyGram International Inc. [MGI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MoneyGram International Inc. [MGI] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.04 and a Gross Margin at +42.26. MoneyGram International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.95.

MoneyGram International Inc. [MGI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MGI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for MoneyGram International Inc. go to 19.50%.

An analysis of insider ownership at MoneyGram International Inc. [MGI]

There are presently around $928 million, or 89.60% of MGI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MGI stocks are: SAND GROVE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLP with ownership of 7,823,318, which is approximately 12.28% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 6,428,760 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $70.2 million in MGI stocks shares; and PENTWATER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $63.94 million in MGI stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in MoneyGram International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 80 institutional holders increased their position in MoneyGram International Inc. [NASDAQ:MGI] by around 8,254,140 shares. Additionally, 67 investors decreased positions by around 8,887,879 shares, while 49 investors held positions by with 67,825,271 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 84,967,290 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MGI stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,002,968 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 3,083,365 shares during the same period.