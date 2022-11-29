Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX] Revenue clocked in at $110.10 million, down -80.53% YTD: What’s Next?

Ideanomics Inc. [NASDAQ: IDEX] plunged by -$0.01 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $0.247 during the day while it closed the day at $0.23. The company report on November 21, 2022 that A-1 Alternative Fuel Systems, Ideanomics to build two zero-emission fuel cell electric shuttle buses.

Ideanomics (Nasdaq: IDEX), a global company focused on accelerating the commercial adoption of electric vehicles (EV), today announces that its subsidiary U.S. Hybrid joined a consortium led by A-1 Alternative Fuel Systems, a leader in on-vehicle alternative fuel storage and delivery solutions, to develop hydrogen fuel cell electric shuttle buses. Supported by funding from the South Coast Air Quality Management District (South Coast AQMD) and SoCalGas, consortium partners will develop a zero-emission hydrogen fuel cell electric bus built on the Ford E-450 chassis and a low-floor bus built on the Ford F-53 chassis.

“U.S. Hybrid is the go-to partner for customers who want the best zero-emission specialty vehicles – whether it’s a new build or a retrofit, “says Robin Mackie, president of Ideanomics Mobility. “Over the past two years, U.S. Hybrid’s EV propulsion system and fuel cells have been installed in street sweepers, buses, and port drayage vehicles. I am excited to see U.S. Hybrid partnering with A-1 Alternative Fuel Systems and other consortium members to help California’s bus fleet become zero emission faster.”.

Ideanomics Inc. stock has also loss -11.74% of its value over the past 7 days. However, IDEX stock has declined by -63.19% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -63.04% and lost -80.53% year-on date.

The market cap for IDEX stock reached $129.01 million, with 563.60 million shares outstanding and 533.65 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.78M shares, IDEX reached a trading volume of 6245670 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IDEX shares is $1.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IDEX stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Ideanomics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 07, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on February 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Ideanomics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7, while ROTH Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on IDEX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ideanomics Inc. is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for IDEX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.44.

IDEX stock trade performance evaluation

Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.74. With this latest performance, IDEX shares dropped by -8.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -63.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -85.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IDEX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.04 for Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2741, while it was recorded at 0.2412 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6327 for the last 200 days.

Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Ideanomics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $6 million, or 4.60% of IDEX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IDEX stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 4,544,414, which is approximately 10.306% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 3,511,208 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.82 million in IDEX stocks shares; and ERGOTELES LLC, currently with $0.46 million in IDEX stock with ownership of nearly -24.605% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ideanomics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 29 institutional holders increased their position in Ideanomics Inc. [NASDAQ:IDEX] by around 3,302,424 shares. Additionally, 45 investors decreased positions by around 16,191,627 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 5,687,017 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 25,181,068 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IDEX stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,391,203 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 1,518,375 shares during the same period.