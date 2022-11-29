For Baker Hughes Company [BKR], Analyst sees a rise to $29. What next?

Baker Hughes Company [NASDAQ: BKR] plunged by -$0.31 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $28.45 during the day while it closed the day at $28.19. The company report on November 21, 2022 that Baker Hughes Foundation Contributes $425,000 to Children’s Recreational Therapy Camp in Italy.

The Baker Hughes Foundation has announced a $425,000 grant to Dynamo Camp, a non-profit that offers recreational therapy programs free-of-charge to children and teenagers affected by serious or chronic illnesses. Located in Tuscany and in operation since 2007, the camp has served over 84,000 children and their families, helping them develop self-confidence and trust in their own abilities and potential.

Dynamo Camp is a member of the SeriousFun Children’s Network (SFCN), an international association that encompasses 30 camps around the globe with over 1.5 million children and parents served from 50 nations.

Baker Hughes Company stock has also loss -3.23% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BKR stock has inclined by 7.47% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -24.18% and gained 17.17% year-on date.

The market cap for BKR stock reached $29.08 billion, with 1.01 billion shares outstanding and 999.98 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.11M shares, BKR reached a trading volume of 8331441 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Baker Hughes Company [BKR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BKR shares is $33.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BKR stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Baker Hughes Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on October 26, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 19, 2022, representing the official price target for Baker Hughes Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $38.30, while HSBC Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on BKR stock. On March 31, 2022, analysts increased their price target for BKR shares from 28 to 43.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Baker Hughes Company is set at 1.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for BKR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.59. Price to Free Cash Flow for BKR in the course of the last twelve months was 338.13 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

BKR stock trade performance evaluation

Baker Hughes Company [BKR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.23. With this latest performance, BKR shares gained by 4.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 22.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BKR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.13 for Baker Hughes Company [BKR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.93, while it was recorded at 28.75 for the last single week of trading, and 29.54 for the last 200 days.

Baker Hughes Company [BKR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Baker Hughes Company [BKR] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.72 and a Gross Margin at +22.16. Baker Hughes Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.07.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.58, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.60.

Baker Hughes Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Baker Hughes Company [BKR] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BKR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Baker Hughes Company go to 49.30%.

Baker Hughes Company [BKR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $28,449 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BKR stocks are: CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS with ownership of 124,023,259, which is approximately 13.256% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 119,365,664 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.36 billion in BKR stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $3.19 billion in BKR stock with ownership of nearly -5.766% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Baker Hughes Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 310 institutional holders increased their position in Baker Hughes Company [NASDAQ:BKR] by around 95,211,131 shares. Additionally, 326 investors decreased positions by around 87,161,001 shares, while 77 investors held positions by with 826,826,866 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,009,198,998 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BKR stock had 50 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,840,259 shares, while 113 institutional investors sold positions of 7,965,520 shares during the same period.