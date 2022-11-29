Evercore ISI slashes price target on The Kroger Co. [KR] – find out why.

The Kroger Co. [NYSE: KR] slipped around -0.21 points on Monday, while shares priced at $48.83 at the close of the session, down -0.43%. The company report on November 28, 2022 that Kroger Board of Directors named a Finalist for the 2022 NACD Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Awards.

The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), America’s grocer, today announced its Board of Directors has been named a top 20 finalist for the 2022 NACD Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Awards. The awards recognize boards that have improved their governance and created long-term value for stakeholders by implementing forward-thinking diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I) practices.

“We believe this work is never complete,” said Ronald Sargent, Lead Director and former Staples, Inc. Chair and CEO. “Under the board’s leadership, we have achieved important progress and we will continue to support investments and policies that improve diversity, equity and inclusion for Kroger associates and our communities. The Board is honored to be recognized by NACD.”.

The Kroger Co. stock is now 7.89% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. KR Stock saw the intraday high of $49.39 and lowest of $48.48 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 62.78, which means current price is +16.78% above from all time high which was touched on 04/08/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 6.33M shares, KR reached a trading volume of 5846041 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KR shares is $53.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KR stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for The Kroger Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 09, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on October 17, 2022, representing the official price target for The Kroger Co. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $51, while Exane BNP Paribas analysts kept a Outperform rating on KR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Kroger Co. is set at 1.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for KR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.53. Price to Free Cash Flow for KR in the course of the last twelve months was 16.36 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

The Kroger Co. [KR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.18. With this latest performance, KR shares gained by 6.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.60 for The Kroger Co. [KR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 45.82, while it was recorded at 48.38 for the last single week of trading, and 49.82 for the last 200 days.

The Kroger Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Kroger Co. go to 11.65%.

There are presently around $27,930 million, or 81.50% of KR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 81,265,986, which is approximately 0.543% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 65,735,592 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.21 billion in KR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $2.45 billion in KR stock with ownership of nearly -4.135% of the company’s market capitalization.

471 institutional holders increased their position in The Kroger Co. [NYSE:KR] by around 38,896,199 shares. Additionally, 502 investors decreased positions by around 40,274,220 shares, while 170 investors held positions by with 492,819,706 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 571,990,125 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KR stock had 83 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,999,159 shares, while 101 institutional investors sold positions of 7,916,559 shares during the same period.