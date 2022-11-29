Digital Brands Group Inc. [DBGI] is -96.87% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Digital Brands Group Inc. [NASDAQ: DBGI] price surged by 20.81 percent to reach at $1.24. The company report on November 14, 2022 that Digital Brands Group Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results with a 58% Increase in Revenues.

Digital Brands Group, Inc. (“DBG”) (NASDAQ: DBGI), a curated collection of luxury lifestyle, digital-first brands, today reported financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2022.

A sum of 23482813 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 518.14K shares. Digital Brands Group Inc. shares reached a high of $9.39 and dropped to a low of $6.24 until finishing in the latest session at $7.20.

Guru’s Opinion on Digital Brands Group Inc. [DBGI]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Digital Brands Group Inc. is set at 1.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for DBGI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.47.

DBGI Stock Performance Analysis:

Digital Brands Group Inc. [DBGI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 87.01. With this latest performance, DBGI shares dropped by -12.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -61.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -97.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DBGI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.05 for Digital Brands Group Inc. [DBGI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.89, while it was recorded at 5.21 for the last single week of trading, and 45.51 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Digital Brands Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Digital Brands Group Inc. [DBGI] shares currently have an operating margin of -252.93 and a Gross Margin at +22.08. Digital Brands Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -426.61.

Digital Brands Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.00 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

Digital Brands Group Inc. [DBGI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 2.60% of DBGI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DBGI stocks are: NORWEST VENTURE PARTNERS XII, LP with ownership of 7,970, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.00% of the total institutional ownership; SKYVIEW INVESTMENT ADVISORS, LLC, holding 6,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $43000.0 in DBGI stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, currently with $23000.0 in DBGI stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

10 institutional holders increased their position in Digital Brands Group Inc. [NASDAQ:DBGI] by around 7,598 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 34,474 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 14,537 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 27,535 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DBGI stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,408 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 31,186 shares during the same period.