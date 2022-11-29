ConocoPhillips [COP] Stock trading around $123.84 per share: What’s Next?

ConocoPhillips [NYSE: COP] closed the trading session at $123.84 on 11/28/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $121.24, while the highest price level was $125.06. The company report on November 22, 2022 that Sempra Announces Strategic Partnership with ConocoPhillips for Port Arthur LNG.

Sempra (NYSE: SRE) (BMV: SRE) today announced that its subsidiary, Sempra Infrastructure, and ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) have executed a 20-year Sale and Purchase Agreement (SPA) for 5 million tonnes per annum (Mtpa) of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Phase 1 of the proposed Port Arthur LNG project under development in Jefferson County, Texas.

The parties have also entered into an equity sale and purchase agreement whereby ConocoPhillips will acquire 30% of the equity in Phase 1 of Port Arthur LNG, and a natural gas supply management agreement whereby ConocoPhillips will manage the feedgas supply requirements for Phase 1 of the proposed liquefaction facility.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 75.91 percent and weekly performance of -3.69 percent. The stock has been moved at 10.47 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -2.21 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 10.76 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.35M shares, COP reached to a volume of 5647538 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about ConocoPhillips [COP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COP shares is $138.26 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COP stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Societe Generale have made an estimate for ConocoPhillips shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on November 21, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 19, 2022, representing the official price target for ConocoPhillips stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $134 to $140, while BofA Securities kept a Buy rating on COP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ConocoPhillips is set at 4.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for COP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.16. Price to Free Cash Flow for COP in the course of the last twelve months was 10.94 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

COP stock trade performance evaluation

ConocoPhillips [COP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.69. With this latest performance, COP shares dropped by -2.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 78.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.46 for ConocoPhillips [COP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 120.95, while it was recorded at 126.57 for the last single week of trading, and 105.30 for the last 200 days.

ConocoPhillips [COP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ConocoPhillips [COP] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.87 and a Gross Margin at +31.98. ConocoPhillips’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.54.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 21.47, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.54.

ConocoPhillips’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for ConocoPhillips [COP] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ConocoPhillips go to 27.00%.

ConocoPhillips [COP]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $127,051 million, or 83.50% of COP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 113,171,744, which is approximately 0.332% of the company’s market cap and around 0.14% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 96,687,431 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.97 billion in COP stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $7.53 billion in COP stock with ownership of nearly -4.485% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ConocoPhillips stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 892 institutional holders increased their position in ConocoPhillips [NYSE:COP] by around 46,909,288 shares. Additionally, 887 investors decreased positions by around 49,889,200 shares, while 335 investors held positions by with 929,131,986 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,025,930,474 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COP stock had 137 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,228,217 shares, while 103 institutional investors sold positions of 3,838,112 shares during the same period.