Catalent Inc. [CTLT] Revenue clocked in at $4.83 billion, down -63.35% YTD: What’s Next?

Catalent Inc. [NYSE: CTLT] surged by $5.53 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $47.08 during the day while it closed the day at $46.92. The company report on November 8, 2022 that Catalent, Inc. to Present at the Stephens Annual Investment Conference.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE: CTLT), the global leader in enabling pharma, biotech, and consumer health partners to optimize development, launch, and supply of better patient treatments across multiple modalities, today announced that members of its executive leadership team will participate at the Stephens Annual Investment Conference on November 16, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. ET.

A live webcast of the presentation will be accessible at http://investor.catalent.com and will be available for replay following the event.

Catalent Inc. stock has also gained 9.01% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CTLT stock has declined by -49.15% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -55.47% and lost -63.35% year-on date.

The market cap for CTLT stock reached $8.32 billion, with 180.00 million shares outstanding and 179.31 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.41M shares, CTLT reached a trading volume of 11276163 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Catalent Inc. [CTLT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CTLT shares is $73.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CTLT stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for Catalent Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 07, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price from $125 to $60. The new note on the price target was released on November 02, 2022, representing the official price target for Catalent Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $160, while Barclays analysts kept a Overweight rating on CTLT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Catalent Inc. is set at 3.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for CTLT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.95.

CTLT stock trade performance evaluation

Catalent Inc. [CTLT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.01. With this latest performance, CTLT shares dropped by -29.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -55.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -64.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CTLT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.47 for Catalent Inc. [CTLT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 62.98, while it was recorded at 42.78 for the last single week of trading, and 92.51 for the last 200 days.

Catalent Inc. [CTLT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Catalent Inc. [CTLT] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.49 and a Gross Margin at +33.97. Catalent Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.42.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.09, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.13.

Catalent Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Catalent Inc. [CTLT] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CTLT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Catalent Inc. go to 9.09%.

Catalent Inc. [CTLT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $8,568 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CTLT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 19,223,242, which is approximately 0.937% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC., holding 18,420,356 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $864.28 million in CTLT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $754.78 million in CTLT stock with ownership of nearly 5.185% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Catalent Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 247 institutional holders increased their position in Catalent Inc. [NYSE:CTLT] by around 28,129,333 shares. Additionally, 294 investors decreased positions by around 29,357,823 shares, while 59 investors held positions by with 125,111,131 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 182,598,287 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CTLT stock had 61 new institutional investments in for a total of 21,417,779 shares, while 88 institutional investors sold positions of 1,486,334 shares during the same period.