Camber Energy Inc. [CEI] moved down -1.82: Why It’s Important

Camber Energy Inc. [AMEX: CEI] loss -1.82% or 0.0 points to close at $0.11 with a heavy trading volume of 19462487 shares. The company report on November 16, 2022 that CEI’s Subsidiary Groundbreaking Ozone Technology To Disrupt The Medical Waste Treatment Market.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Naples, FL –News Direct– RazorPitch/CEI.

Camber Energy Inc. (NYSE American: CEI) is a growth-oriented, diversified energy company that owns minority, non-operated working interests in oil and gas wells in Texas and Louisiana, and works with commercial and industrial clients in North America to make energy and power solutions that fit their needs.

It opened the trading session at $0.11, the shares rose to $0.11 and dropped to $0.11, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CEI points out that the company has recorded -83.45% loss over the past six months. However, it is still 0.0% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 30.05M shares, CEI reached to a volume of 19462487 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Camber Energy Inc. [CEI]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Camber Energy Inc. is set at 0.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for CEI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 137.16.

Trading performance analysis for CEI stock

Camber Energy Inc. [CEI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -16.10. With this latest performance, CEI shares dropped by -30.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -83.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -92.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CEI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.46 for Camber Energy Inc. [CEI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1667, while it was recorded at 0.1151 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4863 for the last 200 days.

Camber Energy Inc. [CEI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Camber Energy Inc. [CEI] shares currently have an operating margin of -1354.20 and a Gross Margin at +63.37. Camber Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -42289.60.

Camber Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

An analysis of insider ownership at Camber Energy Inc. [CEI]

There are presently around $4 million, or 4.50% of CEI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CEI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 15,294,215, which is approximately -9.476% of the company’s market cap and around 7.86% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 6,570,376 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.71 million in CEI stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.39 million in CEI stock with ownership of nearly 26.159% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Camber Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 27 institutional holders increased their position in Camber Energy Inc. [AMEX:CEI] by around 3,314,130 shares. Additionally, 17 investors decreased positions by around 2,442,669 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 26,741,594 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 32,498,393 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CEI stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 985,364 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 446,612 shares during the same period.