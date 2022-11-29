BP p.l.c. [BP] moved down -1.53: Why It’s Important

BP p.l.c. [NYSE: BP] traded at a low on 11/28/22, posting a -1.53 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $34.73. The company report on October 17, 2022 that Archaea Energy to be Acquired by bp for Approximately $4.1 Billion.

Archaea Energy Inc. (“Archaea”) (NYSE: LFG), an industry-leading renewable natural gas (“RNG”) company, today announced that it has agreed to be acquired by bp (NYSE: BP) for approximately $26 per Archaea Class A and Class B share in cash, or a total enterprise value of approximately $4.1 billion, including approximately $800 million of net debt. The cash consideration represents an approximately 38 percent premium to Archaea’s volume weighted average share price for the 30 days ending October 14, 2022.

Nick Stork, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Archaea, said, “Archaea was founded with a mission to build the world’s leading RNG development company to reduce global emissions and make multi-generational sustainability impacts. In a very short period of time, we have rapidly become a leading RNG platform in the U.S., and today’s announcement will further enable this business to realize its full potential. bp is a world-class partner and a strong fit for Archaea, with a strategic focus on bioenergy and an operational history in the RNG value chain that is fully aligned with ours and our partners’. We are excited to join them in our mission to increase the role of RNG in helping customers reach their long-term climate goals, and I look forward to our hard-working team joining the bp organization to help achieve their bioenergy objectives. I am incredibly proud of our employees at Archaea who have driven this tremendous value creation and will continue to push forward Archaea’s drive to foster clean energy growth and promote domestic energy reliance.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 7479886 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of BP p.l.c. stands at 1.79% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.76%.

The market cap for BP stock reached $104.44 billion, with 3.15 billion shares outstanding and 3.02 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 10.19M shares, BP reached a trading volume of 7479886 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about BP p.l.c. [BP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BP shares is $38.47 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BP stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for BP p.l.c. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 22, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price from $31 to $36. The new note on the price target was released on November 07, 2022, representing the official price target for BP p.l.c. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BP p.l.c. is set at 0.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for BP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.84. Price to Free Cash Flow for BP in the course of the last twelve months was 5.81 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

How has BP stock performed recently?

BP p.l.c. [BP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.03. With this latest performance, BP shares gained by 4.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 33.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.33 for BP p.l.c. [BP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.83, while it was recorded at 34.60 for the last single week of trading, and 30.61 for the last 200 days.

BP p.l.c. [BP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BP p.l.c. [BP] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.78 and a Gross Margin at +13.99. BP p.l.c.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.80.

Return on Total Capital for BP is now 6.46, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.35. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.20, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, BP p.l.c. [BP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 92.48. Additionally, BP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 48.05, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.29. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 82.82, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 43.02.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, BP p.l.c. [BP] managed to generate an average of $83,469 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.62 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.56.BP p.l.c.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings analysis for BP p.l.c. [BP]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for BP p.l.c. go to -4.00%.

Insider trade positions for BP p.l.c. [BP]

There are presently around $10,230 million, or 9.80% of BP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BP stocks are: ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP with ownership of 27,060,391, which is approximately 2.231% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 24,249,517 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $842.19 million in BP stocks shares; and FISHER ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $556.44 million in BP stock with ownership of nearly 4.801% of the company’s market capitalization.

416 institutional holders increased their position in BP p.l.c. [NYSE:BP] by around 26,408,591 shares. Additionally, 453 investors decreased positions by around 32,538,163 shares, while 220 investors held positions by with 235,609,612 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 294,556,366 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BP stock had 82 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,399,956 shares, while 74 institutional investors sold positions of 4,490,592 shares during the same period.