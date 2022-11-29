BofA Securities lifts Coinbase Global Inc. [COIN] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Coinbase Global Inc. [NASDAQ: COIN] price plunged by -2.83 percent to reach at -$1.29. The company report on November 22, 2022 that 3iQ, Coinbase Custody and Tetra Trust Complete Custodianship Transition.

Coinbase and Tetra now serve as custodians for the full range of 3iQ’s digital asset offerings .

3iQ Digital Asset Management (3iQ) together with Coinbase and Tetra Trust Company (“Tetra Trust” or “Tetra”) are pleased to announce they have finalized the custodian transition for 3iQ’s exchange-traded products (ETPs). In September, the industry leaders had announced their joining of forces to advance the digital asset ETP space in Canada.

A sum of 6449228 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 13.70M shares. Coinbase Global Inc. shares reached a high of $45.2365 and dropped to a low of $43.70 until finishing in the latest session at $44.28.

The one-year COIN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 42.28. The average equity rating for COIN stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Coinbase Global Inc. [COIN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COIN shares is $76.72 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COIN stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Coinbase Global Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 18, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Daiwa Securities dropped their target price from $82 to $52. The new note on the price target was released on November 09, 2022, representing the official price target for Coinbase Global Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $57, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Underweight rating on COIN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Coinbase Global Inc. is set at 5.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for COIN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 23.17.

COIN Stock Performance Analysis:

Coinbase Global Inc. [COIN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.24. With this latest performance, COIN shares dropped by -40.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -36.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -85.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COIN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.14 for Coinbase Global Inc. [COIN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 61.98, while it was recorded at 43.95 for the last single week of trading, and 95.82 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Coinbase Global Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Coinbase Global Inc. [COIN] shares currently have an operating margin of +39.24 and a Gross Margin at +83.83. Coinbase Global Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +39.50.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 78.33, with Return on Assets sitting at 22.83.

Coinbase Global Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Coinbase Global Inc. [COIN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4,709 million, or 58.90% of COIN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COIN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 12,786,266, which is approximately 19.766% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; AH EQUITY PARTNERS III, L.L.C., holding 10,864,390 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $481.07 million in COIN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $353.42 million in COIN stock with ownership of nearly 34.058% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Coinbase Global Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 267 institutional holders increased their position in Coinbase Global Inc. [NASDAQ:COIN] by around 11,930,660 shares. Additionally, 296 investors decreased positions by around 14,115,975 shares, while 152 investors held positions by with 80,293,718 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 106,340,353 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COIN stock had 91 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,684,401 shares, while 92 institutional investors sold positions of 2,096,875 shares during the same period.