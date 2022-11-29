Bit Brother Limited [BTB] Stock trading around $0.28 per share: What’s Next?

Bit Brother Limited [NASDAQ: BTB] traded at a high on 11/28/22, posting a 28.83 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.28. The company report on August 10, 2022 that Bit Brother New York Signs Lease Agreement with Access to 62.5MW of Green Power: Substantial First Step in Blockchain Transformation.

Bit Brother Limited (the “Company,” “we” or “Bit Brother”) (NASDAQ: BTB), through its subsidiary in New York, Bit Brother New York Inc., entered into a lease agreement with Petawatt Properties LLC, a Wyoming limited liability company (“Petawatt”), which marks the initial step for the parties to jointly develop the cryptocurrency and blockchain business in North America.

On August 2, 2022, Bit Brother New York and Petawatt entered into a lease agreement for a 22-acre plant in Carthage New York. Bit Brother New York agreed to pay Petawatt an annual rent of $1 million for a term of ten years which could be deducted from the purchase price if Bit Brother acquires majority equity interest of Petawatt. Petawatt agreed to secure power supply agreements for 62.5MW of green power by September 1, 2022. Otherwise, Bit Brother New York may terminate the lease and Petawatt shall return the $100,000 deposit it received If fully operational with 62.5 MWs of power supply, the plant is expected to host 17,800 mining rigs with the hash rate of 110TH assuming average hash power of 3.5kw/h per miner.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5733649 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Bit Brother Limited stands at 23.22% while the volatility over the past one month is 13.72%.

The market cap for BTB stock reached $30.70 million, with 117.75 million shares outstanding and 116.66 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.06M shares, BTB reached a trading volume of 5733649 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Bit Brother Limited [BTB]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bit Brother Limited is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for BTB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.38.

How has BTB stock performed recently?

Bit Brother Limited [BTB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 84.21. With this latest performance, BTB shares gained by 78.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -69.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BTB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 78.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 86.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.11 for Bit Brother Limited [BTB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1586, while it was recorded at 0.2080 for the last single week of trading, and 0.2773 for the last 200 days.

Bit Brother Limited [BTB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Bit Brother Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 41.60 and a Current Ratio set at 41.70.

Insider trade positions for Bit Brother Limited [BTB]

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.20% of BTB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BTB stocks are: VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC with ownership of 123,792, which is approximately 85.279% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; UBS GROUP AG, holding 68,422 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $19000.0 in BTB stocks shares; and CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, currently with $16000.0 in BTB stock with ownership of nearly -41.63% of the company’s market capitalization.

2 institutional holders increased their position in Bit Brother Limited [NASDAQ:BTB] by around 103,417 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 97,623 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 75,485 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 276,525 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BTB stock had 0 new institutional investments in for a total of 0 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 21,913 shares during the same period.