Axsome Therapeutics Inc. [AXSM] gain 97.83% so far this year. What now?

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: AXSM] jumped around 17.92 points on Monday, while shares priced at $74.74 at the close of the session, up 31.54%. The company report on November 28, 2022 that Axsome Therapeutics Announces AXS-05 Achieves Primary Endpoint in the ACCORD Phase 3 Trial in Alzheimer’s Disease Agitation.

AXS-05 statistically significantly delayed time to relapse of Alzheimer’s disease agitation versus placebo (p=0.014, primary endpoint).

AXS-05 statistically significantly prevented relapse of Alzheimer’s disease agitation versus placebo (p=0.018, key secondary endpoint).

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. stock is now 97.83% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AXSM Stock saw the intraday high of $79.68 and lowest of $68.12 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 71.98, which means current price is +262.29% above from all time high which was touched on 11/28/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.29M shares, AXSM reached a trading volume of 10724496 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Axsome Therapeutics Inc. [AXSM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AXSM shares is $100.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AXSM stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Loop Capital have made an estimate for Axsome Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 01, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho raised their target price from $49 to $76. The new note on the price target was released on September 07, 2022, representing the official price target for Axsome Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $105 to $34, while Morgan Stanley kept a Equal-Weight rating on AXSM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Axsome Therapeutics Inc. is set at 5.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for AXSM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 128.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 19.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.15.

How has AXSM stock performed recently?

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. [AXSM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 33.06. With this latest performance, AXSM shares gained by 78.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 182.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 102.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AXSM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.70 for Axsome Therapeutics Inc. [AXSM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 50.35, while it was recorded at 60.45 for the last single week of trading, and 41.34 for the last 200 days.

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. [AXSM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.20 and a Current Ratio set at 4.20.

Insider trade positions for Axsome Therapeutics Inc. [AXSM]

There are presently around $1,927 million, or 60.50% of AXSM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AXSM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 3,111,500, which is approximately 11.04% of the company’s market cap and around 18.46% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 2,192,255 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $163.85 million in AXSM stocks shares; and FAIRMOUNT FUNDS MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $141.75 million in AXSM stock with ownership of nearly 101.221% of the company’s market capitalization.

117 institutional holders increased their position in Axsome Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:AXSM] by around 7,163,894 shares. Additionally, 71 investors decreased positions by around 2,961,599 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 15,657,908 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 25,783,401 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AXSM stock had 47 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,997,208 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 1,018,658 shares during the same period.