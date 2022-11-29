ASAP Inc. [ASAP] Revenue clocked in at $130.00 million, down -92.70% YTD: What’s Next?

ASAP Inc. [NASDAQ: ASAP] slipped around -0.15 points on Monday, while shares priced at $1.08 at the close of the session, down -12.20%. The company report on November 28, 2022 that ASAP.com & Chipotle Mexican Grill Sign Major Food Delivery Agreement.

Partnership to Enhance ASAP’s National Reach.

ASAP.com, the on-demand delivery brand for Waitr Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ASAP), has announced a national food delivery agreement with Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG). Effective immediately, ASAP.com will begin delivery from Chipotle restaurants in many markets.

Compared to the average trading volume of 202.34K shares, ASAP reached a trading volume of 5508348 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about ASAP Inc. [ASAP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ASAP shares is $40.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ASAP stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ASAP Inc. is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for ASAP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.07.

How has ASAP stock performed recently?

ASAP Inc. [ASAP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -45.45. With this latest performance, ASAP shares dropped by -62.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -71.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -95.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ASAP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 14.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 7.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 21.61 for ASAP Inc. [ASAP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.7577, while it was recorded at 1.4484 for the last single week of trading, and 5.1598 for the last 200 days.

ASAP Inc. [ASAP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

ASAP Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings analysis for ASAP Inc. [ASAP]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ASAP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ASAP Inc. go to 20.00%.

Insider trade positions for ASAP Inc. [ASAP]

There are presently around $3 million, or 22.30% of ASAP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ASAP stocks are: LUXOR CAPITAL GROUP, LP with ownership of 1,350,000, which is approximately 1566.79% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; JEFFERIES FINANCIAL GROUP INC., holding 194,750 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.21 million in ASAP stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $0.21 million in ASAP stock with ownership of nearly -7.942% of the company’s market capitalization.

24 institutional holders increased their position in ASAP Inc. [NASDAQ:ASAP] by around 1,414,103 shares. Additionally, 23 investors decreased positions by around 91,857 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 809,077 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,315,037 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ASAP stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 90,255 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 69,165 shares during the same period.