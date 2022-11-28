Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. [NASDAQ: WBD] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.15% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 4.65%. The company report on November 8, 2022 that WARNER BROS. DISCOVERY ANNOUNCES CONFERENCE PARTICIPATION FOR THE MONTH OF NOVEMBER.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD) today announced that its President and CEO David Zaslav and its Chief Financial Officer Gunnar Wiedenfels will present at the RBC 2022 Global TIMT Conference and Morgan Stanley European Technology, Media & Telecom Conference, respectively, during the month of November.

David Zaslav will keynote RBC’s 2022 Global TIMT Conference on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. ET. Gunnar Wiedenfels will present at the Morgan Stanley European Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on Thursday, November 17, 2022 at 8:50 a.m. ET (2:50 p.m. CET).

Over the last 12 months, WBD stock dropped by -54.43%. The one-year Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 44.86. The average equity rating for WBD stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $26.53 billion, with 2.43 billion shares outstanding and 2.19 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 24.51M shares, WBD stock reached a trading volume of 10129164 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. [WBD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WBD shares is $20.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WBD stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barrington Research have made an estimate for Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on August 08, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo dropped their target price from $42 to $19. The new note on the price target was released on August 05, 2022, representing the official price target for Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $22, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on WBD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. is set at 0.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for WBD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.05. Price to Free Cash Flow for WBD in the course of the last twelve months was 16.39 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

WBD Stock Performance Analysis:

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. [WBD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.65. With this latest performance, WBD shares dropped by -11.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -36.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -54.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WBD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.01 for Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. [WBD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.95, while it was recorded at 10.99 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. [WBD] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.93 and a Gross Margin at +49.11. Warner Bros. Discovery Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.39.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.26, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.98.

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

WBD Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WBD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. go to 7.40%.

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. [WBD] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $15,697 million, or 56.30% of WBD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WBD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 176,243,822, which is approximately 1.213% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 162,024,141 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.86 billion in WBD stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.21 billion in WBD stock with ownership of nearly 3.146% of the company’s market capitalization.

554 institutional holders increased their position in Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. [NASDAQ:WBD] by around 155,974,292 shares. Additionally, 962 investors decreased positions by around 152,988,120 shares, while 163 investors held positions by with 1,059,570,999 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,368,533,411 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WBD stock had 141 new institutional investments in for a total of 73,178,224 shares, while 240 institutional investors sold positions of 54,355,054 shares during the same period.