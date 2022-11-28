Occidental Petroleum Corporation [NYSE: OXY] plunged by -$0.84 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $71.28 during the day while it closed the day at $70.28. The company report on November 8, 2022 that Occidental Announces 3rd Quarter 2022 Results.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

The company will hold a conference call on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at 1 p.m. Eastern/12 p.m. Central. The conference call may be accessed by calling 1-866-871-6512 (international callers dial 1-412-317-5417) or via webcast at oxy.com/investors. Participants may pre-register for the conference call at https://dpregister.com/sreg/10170398/f410bb9e66. A recording of the webcast will be posted on the Investor Relations section of the website after the call is completed.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation stock has also loss -1.65% of its value over the past 7 days. However, OXY stock has declined by -4.45% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 2.36% and gained 142.43% year-on date.

The market cap for OXY stock reached $65.36 billion, with 922.00 million shares outstanding and 908.11 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 20.92M shares, OXY reached a trading volume of 5426469 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OXY shares is $77.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OXY stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Occidental Petroleum Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on November 14, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler dropped their target price from $78 to $76. The new note on the price target was released on November 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Occidental Petroleum Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $65 to $67, while Citigroup kept a Neutral rating on OXY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Occidental Petroleum Corporation is set at 2.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for OXY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.33. Price to Free Cash Flow for OXY in the course of the last twelve months was 5.86 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

OXY stock trade performance evaluation

Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.65. With this latest performance, OXY shares dropped by -3.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 119.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OXY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.03 for Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 68.40, while it was recorded at 71.00 for the last single week of trading, and 62.07 for the last 200 days.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.99 and a Gross Margin at +29.29. Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.71.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.29, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.41.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OXY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Occidental Petroleum Corporation go to 24.93%.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $50,582 million, or 79.50% of OXY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OXY stocks are: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC with ownership of 194,351,650, which is approximately 22.581% of the company’s market cap and around 0.18% of the total institutional ownership; DODGE & COX, holding 94,978,388 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.68 billion in OXY stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $4.34 billion in OXY stock with ownership of nearly -23.284% of the company’s market capitalization.

549 institutional holders increased their position in Occidental Petroleum Corporation [NYSE:OXY] by around 64,207,234 shares. Additionally, 469 investors decreased positions by around 105,621,532 shares, while 178 investors held positions by with 549,891,978 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 719,720,744 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OXY stock had 161 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,099,588 shares, while 98 institutional investors sold positions of 8,931,823 shares during the same period.