Apple Inc. [NASDAQ: AAPL] slipped around -2.96 points on Friday, while shares priced at $148.11 at the close of the session, down -1.96%. The company report on November 15, 2022 that Emergency SOS via Satellite Available Today on the iPhone 14 Lineup in the US and Canada.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

iPhone 14 users can now connect with emergency services when cellular and Wi-Fi coverage are not available; the service extends to France, Germany, Ireland, and the UK in December.

Apple® today announced its groundbreaking safety service Emergency SOS via satellite is now available to customers in the US and Canada. Available on all iPhone® 14 models, the innovative technology enables users to message with emergency services while outside of cellular and Wi-Fi coverage. Additionally, if users want to reassure friends and family of their whereabouts while traveling off the grid, they can now open the Find My™ app and share their location via satellite. Emergency SOS via satellite is available in the US and Canada starting today, November 15, and will come to France, Germany, Ireland, and the UK in December.

Apple Inc. stock is now -16.59% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AAPL Stock saw the intraday high of $148.88 and lowest of $147.12 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 182.94, which means current price is +14.78% above from all time high which was touched on 01/04/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 89.26M shares, AAPL reached a trading volume of 35187506 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Apple Inc. [AAPL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AAPL shares is $178.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AAPL stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Apple Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price from $185 to $170. The new note on the price target was released on October 28, 2022, representing the official price target for Apple Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $185 to $177, while KeyBanc Capital Markets kept a Overweight rating on AAPL stock. On October 28, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for AAPL shares from 175 to 170.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Apple Inc. is set at 4.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for AAPL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 46.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.05. Price to Free Cash Flow for AAPL in the course of the last twelve months was 24.25 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

How has AAPL stock performed recently?

Apple Inc. [AAPL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.73. With this latest performance, AAPL shares dropped by -0.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AAPL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.34 for Apple Inc. [AAPL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 146.53, while it was recorded at 149.73 for the last single week of trading, and 154.60 for the last 200 days.

Apple Inc. [AAPL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Apple Inc. [AAPL] shares currently have an operating margin of +30.29 and a Gross Margin at +43.31. Apple Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +25.31.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 175.46, with Return on Assets sitting at 28.36.

Apple Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings analysis for Apple Inc. [AAPL]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AAPL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Apple Inc. go to 8.89%.

Insider trade positions for Apple Inc. [AAPL]

There are presently around $1,392,086 million, or 60.10% of AAPL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AAPL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,272,378,901, which is approximately -0.387% of the company’s market cap and around 0.07% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 1,020,245,185 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $151.11 billion in AAPL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $132.53 billion in AAPL stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Apple Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 1,796 institutional holders increased their position in Apple Inc. [NASDAQ:AAPL] by around 198,599,828 shares. Additionally, 2,315 investors decreased positions by around 219,414,404 shares, while 307 investors held positions by with 8,980,983,299 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 9,398,997,531 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AAPL stock had 118 new institutional investments in for a total of 55,075,618 shares, while 71 institutional investors sold positions of 8,686,726 shares during the same period.