AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [NYSE: AMC] closed the trading session at $7.51 on 11/25/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $7.50, while the highest price level was $7.74. The company report on November 22, 2022 that Fathom Events Announces Release of LEFT BEHIND: RISE OF THE ANTICHRIST.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -55.06 percent and weekly performance of 1.62 percent. The stock has been moved at -0.04 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 13.10 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -18.10 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 26.30M shares, AMC reached to a volume of 8279825 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMC shares is $2.68 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMC stock is a recommendation set at 3.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 12, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on November 04, 2021, representing the official price target for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. is set at 0.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.91.

AMC stock trade performance evaluation

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.62. With this latest performance, AMC shares gained by 13.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -68.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.57 for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.90, while it was recorded at 7.47 for the last single week of trading, and 13.39 for the last 200 days.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC] shares currently have an operating margin of -32.76 and a Gross Margin at +8.52. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -50.20.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,019 million, or 26.90% of AMC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 49,270,302, which is approximately 3.535% of the company’s market cap and around 0.19% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 25,010,956 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $187.83 million in AMC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $77.38 million in AMC stock with ownership of nearly 0.4% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 140 institutional holders increased their position in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [NYSE:AMC] by around 10,620,541 shares. Additionally, 135 investors decreased positions by around 21,215,044 shares, while 79 investors held positions by with 103,811,486 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 135,647,071 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMC stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,035,935 shares, while 55 institutional investors sold positions of 6,622,991 shares during the same period.