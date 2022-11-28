Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Gerdau S.A. [GGB]. What else is Wall St. saying

Gerdau S.A. [NYSE: GGB] price surged by 1.09 percent to reach at $0.06. The company report on November 9, 2022 that GERDAU S.A. – CONSOLIDATED INFORMATION.

A sum of 5715440 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 13.57M shares. Gerdau S.A. shares reached a high of $5.66 and dropped to a low of $5.50 until finishing in the latest session at $5.55.

The one-year GGB stock forecast points to a potential upside of 22.38. The average equity rating for GGB stock is currently 1.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Gerdau S.A. [GGB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GGB shares is $7.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GGB stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Gerdau S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 12, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on September 09, 2021, representing the official price target for Gerdau S.A. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gerdau S.A. is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for GGB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for GGB in the course of the last twelve months was 5.99 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

GGB Stock Performance Analysis:

Gerdau S.A. [GGB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.17. With this latest performance, GGB shares gained by 13.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 24.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GGB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.01 for Gerdau S.A. [GGB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.04, while it was recorded at 5.55 for the last single week of trading, and 5.19 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Gerdau S.A. Fundamentals:

Gerdau S.A.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

GGB Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GGB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Gerdau S.A. go to -3.98%.

Gerdau S.A. [GGB] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,266 million, or 21.90% of GGB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GGB stocks are: CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS with ownership of 73,786,319, which is approximately -16.332% of the company’s market cap and around 32.70% of the total institutional ownership; ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 24,746,288 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $137.34 million in GGB stocks shares; and CONTRARIAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.L.C., currently with $108.24 million in GGB stock with ownership of nearly -10.981% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Gerdau S.A. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 94 institutional holders increased their position in Gerdau S.A. [NYSE:GGB] by around 29,528,305 shares. Additionally, 79 investors decreased positions by around 37,118,982 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 161,439,222 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 228,086,509 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GGB stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,717,449 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 3,893,112 shares during the same period.