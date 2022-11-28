Wall Street Analyst Initiated Li Auto Inc. [LI]. What else is Wall St. saying

Li Auto Inc. [NASDAQ: LI] price plunged by -3.00 percent to reach at -$0.52. The company report on November 1, 2022 that Li Auto Inc. October 2022 Delivery Update.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

“Since its launch, Li L8 has received positive user feedback and wide recognition, off to a strong start with continued increase in orders. We will officially commence delivery of Li L8 this month. Separately, orders for Li L9 remained robust and the level of its user satisfaction continued to exceed their expectations, further solidifying our market position in the RMB400,000 and higher segment,” commented Yanan Shen, co-founder and president of Li Auto.

A sum of 3976988 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 11.79M shares. Li Auto Inc. shares reached a high of $16.97 and dropped to a low of $16.22 until finishing in the latest session at $16.81.

The one-year LI stock forecast points to a potential upside of 56.08. The average equity rating for LI stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Li Auto Inc. [LI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LI shares is $38.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LI stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CLSA have made an estimate for Li Auto Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 08, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, HSBC Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 04, 2022, representing the official price target for Li Auto Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $37.20, while China Renaissance analysts kept a Buy rating on LI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Li Auto Inc. is set at 1.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for LI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for LI in the course of the last twelve months was 13.51 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.10.

LI Stock Performance Analysis:

Li Auto Inc. [LI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.44. With this latest performance, LI shares gained by 3.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -48.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.85 for Li Auto Inc. [LI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.49, while it was recorded at 17.26 for the last single week of trading, and 26.50 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Li Auto Inc. Fundamentals:

Li Auto Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.10 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

LI Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Li Auto Inc. go to 13.21%.

Li Auto Inc. [LI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,736 million, or 27.30% of LI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 28,199,715, which is approximately -3.961% of the company’s market cap and around 0.04% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 19,781,600 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $332.53 million in LI stocks shares; and TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $289.32 million in LI stock with ownership of nearly 34.554% of the company’s market capitalization.

106 institutional holders increased their position in Li Auto Inc. [NASDAQ:LI] by around 29,682,897 shares. Additionally, 167 investors decreased positions by around 36,969,951 shares, while 45 investors held positions by with 155,594,258 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 222,247,106 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LI stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,075,631 shares, while 65 institutional investors sold positions of 12,416,556 shares during the same period.