Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Citigroup Inc. [C]. What else is Wall St. saying

Citigroup Inc. [NYSE: C] closed the trading session at $48.29 on 11/25/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $48.13, while the highest price level was $48.53. The company report on November 21, 2022 that Citi Singapore and NUS Business School Redesign Transaction Banking Course to mark 10 Years of Collaboration.

To meet the needs of the future economy, Citi Singapore’s Treasury and Trade Solutions (TTS) and the National University of Singapore’s (NUS) Business School today announced the revamp of its 13-week transaction banking course starting January 2023.

Deven Somaya, Head of TTS for Singapore and ASEAN (Interim), said, “The world of payments is moving to an age of real time even in the cross-border space. Coupled with the evolution of emerging technologies and digital assets which is driving companies to re-think their payments and collections ecosystem and the growing importance of sustainable finance solutions, we feel it is opportune to redesign the course on the back of these lasting disruptive trends that are shaping the future economy. With the skills acquired in this course, we are confident that students will walk away better equipped to thrive in the financial sector when they start work.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -20.04 percent and weekly performance of 0.08 percent. The stock has been moved at -10.72 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 6.34 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -2.99 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 18.14M shares, C reached to a volume of 6823562 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Citigroup Inc. [C]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for C shares is $57.03 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on C stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Citigroup Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 03, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on September 06, 2022, representing the official price target for Citigroup Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $58, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Neutral rating on C stock. On March 28, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for C shares from 75 to 60.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Citigroup Inc. is set at 1.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for C stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 503.37.

C stock trade performance evaluation

Citigroup Inc. [C] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.08. With this latest performance, C shares gained by 6.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for C stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.65 for Citigroup Inc. [C]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 45.28, while it was recorded at 48.68 for the last single week of trading, and 50.50 for the last 200 days.

Citigroup Inc. [C]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Citigroup Inc. [C] shares currently have an operating margin of +34.52. Citigroup Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +27.18.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.86, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.96.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Citigroup Inc. [C] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for C. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Citigroup Inc. go to -11.81%.

Citigroup Inc. [C]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $67,456 million, or 73.70% of C stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of C stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 165,678,243, which is approximately 0.801% of the company’s market cap and around 0.21% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 158,308,109 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.64 billion in C stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $4.13 billion in C stock with ownership of nearly -0.382% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Citigroup Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 798 institutional holders increased their position in Citigroup Inc. [NYSE:C] by around 76,169,215 shares. Additionally, 747 investors decreased positions by around 81,121,477 shares, while 225 investors held positions by with 1,239,606,035 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,396,896,727 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. C stock had 111 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,051,507 shares, while 142 institutional investors sold positions of 5,754,514 shares during the same period.