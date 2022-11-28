VEON Ltd. [NASDAQ: VEON] jumped around 0.14 points on Friday, while shares priced at $0.61 at the close of the session, up 31.14%. The company report on November 24, 2022 that VEON enters into agreement to sell its Russian operations.

Amsterdam, Netherlands, 24 November 2022 13:25 – VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEON, Euronext Amsterdam: VEON), a global digital operator that provides converged connectivity and online services, today announces that following a competitive process, it has entered into an agreement to sell VEON’s Russian operations to certain senior members of the management team of PJSC VimpelCom (“VimpelCom”), led by its current CEO Aleksander Torbakhov.

The management buy-out of VimpelCom implies an expected enterprise value of approximately RUB 370 billion, representing an expected enterprise value / 2022E EBITDA multiple of 3.2x. On a standalone basis, for the twelve months ended 30 September 2022, VimpelCom generated revenue of RUB 339 billion and EBITDA of RUB 115 billion.

VEON Ltd. stock is now -64.34% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. VEON Stock saw the intraday high of $0.6193 and lowest of $0.5618 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 1.85, which means current price is +154.08% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 459.15K shares, VEON reached a trading volume of 8754493 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about VEON Ltd. [VEON]?

BofA Securities have made an estimate for VEON Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 26, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 27, 2021, representing the official price target for VEON Ltd. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for VEON Ltd. is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for VEON stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.15. Price to Free Cash Flow for VEON in the course of the last twelve months was 2.30 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

How has VEON stock performed recently?

VEON Ltd. [VEON] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 54.38. With this latest performance, VEON shares gained by 99.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -66.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VEON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 81.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 87.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 75.89 for VEON Ltd. [VEON]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3678, while it was recorded at 0.4800 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5100 for the last 200 days.

VEON Ltd. [VEON]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and VEON Ltd. [VEON] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.95 and a Gross Margin at +52.07. VEON Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.77.

Return on Total Capital for VEON is now 12.66, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.34. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 157.85, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.95. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, VEON Ltd. [VEON] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,816.72. Additionally, VEON Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 94.78, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 66.87. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,604.78, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 83.73.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, VEON Ltd. [VEON] managed to generate an average of $11,480 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.99 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.51.VEON Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Insider trade positions for VEON Ltd. [VEON]

There are presently around $178 million, or 18.40% of VEON stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VEON stocks are: EXOR CAPITAL LLP with ownership of 120,785,818, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 39.60% of the total institutional ownership; SHAH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, holding 82,101,466 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $50.08 million in VEON stocks shares; and KOPERNIK GLOBAL INVESTORS, LLC, currently with $9.77 million in VEON stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in VEON Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 19 institutional holders increased their position in VEON Ltd. [NASDAQ:VEON] by around 8,526,506 shares. Additionally, 29 investors decreased positions by around 19,921,269 shares, while 46 investors held positions by with 263,894,505 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 292,342,280 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VEON stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 260,107 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 10,358,889 shares during the same period.