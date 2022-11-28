Vale S.A. [VALE] is 10.17% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Vale S.A. [NYSE: VALE] traded at a low on 11/25/22, posting a 0.00 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $15.12.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 11023087 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Vale S.A. stands at 2.70% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.81%.

The market cap for VALE stock reached $71.47 billion, with 4.55 billion shares outstanding and 4.31 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 43.65M shares, VALE reached a trading volume of 11023087 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Vale S.A. [VALE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VALE shares is $17.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VALE stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Vale S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 23, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price from $15 to $16. The new note on the price target was released on September 12, 2022, representing the official price target for Vale S.A. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while Itau BBA analysts kept a Market Perform rating on VALE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vale S.A. is set at 0.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for VALE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.11.

How has VALE stock performed recently?

Vale S.A. [VALE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.37. With this latest performance, VALE shares gained by 10.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 21.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VALE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.34 for Vale S.A. [VALE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.91, while it was recorded at 15.05 for the last single week of trading, and 15.54 for the last 200 days.

Vale S.A. [VALE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vale S.A. [VALE] shares currently have an operating margin of +54.03 and a Gross Margin at +59.50. Vale S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +45.55.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 70.71, with Return on Assets sitting at 27.36.

Vale S.A.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Insider trade positions for Vale S.A. [VALE]

There are presently around $14,327 million, or 21.40% of VALE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VALE stocks are: CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS with ownership of 140,904,348, which is approximately -2.251% of the company’s market cap and around 38.50% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, holding 131,601,408 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.99 billion in VALE stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $1.53 billion in VALE stock with ownership of nearly -14.569% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Vale S.A. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 242 institutional holders increased their position in Vale S.A. [NYSE:VALE] by around 69,853,034 shares. Additionally, 219 investors decreased positions by around 111,945,870 shares, while 76 investors held positions by with 765,782,001 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 947,580,905 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VALE stock had 53 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,898,203 shares, while 66 institutional investors sold positions of 10,513,323 shares during the same period.