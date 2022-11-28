Trip.com Group Limited [TCOM] is 5.40% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Trip.com Group Limited [NASDAQ: TCOM] loss -4.28% on the last trading session, reaching $25.95 price per share at the time. The company report on October 25, 2022 that Trip.com Group and Queensland team up for global campaign.

Trip.com Group, leading global travel service provider, has launched a promotional campaign with Tourism and Events Queensland, targeting travellers from six major markets around the world to experience “A Beautiful Way to Be” in Queensland.

The campaign targets two key tourist segments – couple getaways and family vacations. Set to go live on 25th October and running for one month, the campaign is aimed at travellers in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, Japan, South Korea, and Singapore.

Trip.com Group Limited represents 647.87 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $16.72 billion with the latest information. TCOM stock price has been found in the range of $25.1944 to $25.98.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.64M shares, TCOM reached a trading volume of 4101901 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TCOM shares is $32.39 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TCOM stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Daiwa Securities have made an estimate for Trip.com Group Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 22, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on September 16, 2022, representing the official price target for Trip.com Group Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Trip.com Group Limited is set at 1.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for TCOM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.67.

Trip.com Group Limited [TCOM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.04. With this latest performance, TCOM shares gained by 11.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TCOM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.93 for Trip.com Group Limited [TCOM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.03, while it was recorded at 27.14 for the last single week of trading, and 24.72 for the last 200 days.

Trip.com Group Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

There are presently around $8,599 million, or 53.00% of TCOM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TCOM stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 28,633,010, which is approximately 7.38% of the company’s market cap and around 4.00% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 27,784,808 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $721.02 million in TCOM stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $533.11 million in TCOM stock with ownership of nearly 1.636% of the company’s market capitalization.

154 institutional holders increased their position in Trip.com Group Limited [NASDAQ:TCOM] by around 42,278,371 shares. Additionally, 161 investors decreased positions by around 42,810,664 shares, while 39 investors held positions by with 246,293,661 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 331,382,696 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TCOM stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,942,193 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 7,159,510 shares during the same period.