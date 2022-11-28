Opendoor Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: OPEN] stock went on an upward path that rose over 7.25% amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 10.70%. The company report on November 16, 2022 that Opendoor to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference.

Over the last 12 months, OPEN stock dropped by -87.83%. The one-year Opendoor Technologies Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 54.7. The average equity rating for OPEN stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.12 billion, with 629.53 million shares outstanding and 537.71 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 21.61M shares, OPEN stock reached a trading volume of 11060379 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Opendoor Technologies Inc. [OPEN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OPEN shares is $4.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OPEN stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Opendoor Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on October 17, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on July 28, 2022, representing the official price target for Opendoor Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $9, while Truist analysts kept a Buy rating on OPEN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Opendoor Technologies Inc. is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for OPEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.79.

OPEN Stock Performance Analysis:

Opendoor Technologies Inc. [OPEN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.70. With this latest performance, OPEN shares dropped by -22.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -68.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -87.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OPEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.23 for Opendoor Technologies Inc. [OPEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.57, while it was recorded at 1.81 for the last single week of trading, and 5.62 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Opendoor Technologies Inc. Fundamentals:

Opendoor Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

OPEN Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OPEN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Opendoor Technologies Inc. go to 5.20%.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. [OPEN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $894 million, or 69.00% of OPEN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OPEN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 63,028,594, which is approximately 2.885% of the company’s market cap and around 7.00% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 33,251,398 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $68.83 million in OPEN stocks shares; and SYLEBRA CAPITAL LTD, currently with $66.75 million in OPEN stock with ownership of nearly 5.628% of the company’s market capitalization.

168 institutional holders increased their position in Opendoor Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:OPEN] by around 86,498,654 shares. Additionally, 128 investors decreased positions by around 100,675,733 shares, while 81 investors held positions by with 244,741,626 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 431,916,013 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OPEN stock had 51 new institutional investments in for a total of 18,154,973 shares, while 51 institutional investors sold positions of 42,848,462 shares during the same period.