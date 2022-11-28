NIO Inc. [NIO] fell -67.90% so far this year. What now?

NIO Inc. [NYSE: NIO] stock went on a downward path that fall over -3.69% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -4.69%. The company report on November 10, 2022 that NIO Inc. Reports Unaudited Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

Quarterly Total Revenues reached RMB13,002.1 million (US$1,827.8 million)i.

Over the last 12 months, NIO stock dropped by -75.45%. The one-year NIO Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 51.39.

The market cap for the stock reached $16.10 billion, with 1.64 billion shares outstanding and 1.51 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 57.51M shares, NIO stock reached a trading volume of 23482952 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on NIO Inc. [NIO]:

UBS have made an estimate for NIO Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 17, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, China Renaissance dropped their target price from $24.30 to $12.30. The new note on the price target was released on November 14, 2022, representing the official price target for NIO Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $26, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on NIO stock. On April 04, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for NIO shares from 42 to 32.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NIO Inc. is set at 0.96, with the Price to Sales ratio for NIO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.96.

NIO Stock Performance Analysis:

NIO Inc. [NIO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.69. With this latest performance, NIO shares dropped by -5.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -36.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -75.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NIO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.87 for NIO Inc. [NIO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.92, while it was recorded at 10.25 for the last single week of trading, and 17.91 for the last 200 days.

Insight into NIO Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NIO Inc. [NIO] shares currently have an operating margin of -12.86 and a Gross Margin at +17.35. NIO Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -29.26.

Return on Total Capital for NIO is now -9.32, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -26.07. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -34.13, with Return on Assets sitting at -15.34. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NIO Inc. [NIO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 58.08. Additionally, NIO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.74, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.32. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 34.83, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 22.03.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.57 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.52.NIO Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

NIO Inc. [NIO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $5,291 million, or 35.80% of NIO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NIO stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 96,781,178, which is approximately 0.052% of the company’s market cap and around 0.47% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 62,063,468 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $631.18 million in NIO stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $522.43 million in NIO stock with ownership of nearly 2.215% of the company’s market capitalization.

206 institutional holders increased their position in NIO Inc. [NYSE:NIO] by around 31,319,308 shares. Additionally, 220 investors decreased positions by around 65,842,913 shares, while 141 investors held positions by with 423,047,080 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 520,209,301 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NIO stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,817,144 shares, while 61 institutional investors sold positions of 7,216,286 shares during the same period.