Mizuho lifts Intel Corporation [INTC] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Intel Corporation [NASDAQ: INTC] closed the trading session at $29.34 on 11/25/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $29.335, while the highest price level was $29.68. The company report on November 22, 2022 that Intel Elects Barbara G. Novick to Board of Directors.

BlackRock co-founder brings extensive expertise in unlocking stockholder value, accelerating transformations.

Intel Corporation today announced that Barbara G. Novick, co-founder and senior advisor at BlackRock Inc., was elected to its board of directors, effective Dec. 1, 2022. Novick will serve as an independent director and join the board’s Audit & Finance and Compensation committees.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -43.03 percent and weekly performance of -1.84 percent. The stock has been moved at -32.52 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 7.83 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -12.05 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 42.15M shares, INTC reached to a volume of 11313108 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Intel Corporation [INTC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INTC shares is $31.53 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INTC stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Intel Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 22, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price to Market Perform. The new note on the price target was released on November 21, 2022, representing the official price target for Intel Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $31, while Cowen analysts kept a Market Perform rating on INTC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Intel Corporation is set at 1.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for INTC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.44. Price to Free Cash Flow for INTC in the course of the last twelve months was 17.53 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

INTC stock trade performance evaluation

Intel Corporation [INTC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.84. With this latest performance, INTC shares gained by 7.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -41.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INTC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.06 for Intel Corporation [INTC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.78, while it was recorded at 29.53 for the last single week of trading, and 38.12 for the last 200 days.

Intel Corporation [INTC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Intel Corporation [INTC] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.68 and a Gross Margin at +55.18. Intel Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +25.14.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 22.52, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.36.

Intel Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Intel Corporation [INTC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $74,076 million, or 62.60% of INTC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of INTC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 361,644,210, which is approximately 1.074% of the company’s market cap and around 0.06% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 338,822,861 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.94 billion in INTC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $5.29 billion in INTC stock with ownership of nearly 2.344% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Intel Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 1,125 institutional holders increased their position in Intel Corporation [NASDAQ:INTC] by around 150,274,932 shares. Additionally, 1,468 investors decreased positions by around 197,556,861 shares, while 207 investors held positions by with 2,176,921,607 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,524,753,400 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. INTC stock had 107 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,673,087 shares, while 311 institutional investors sold positions of 36,731,030 shares during the same period.