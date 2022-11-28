Market cap of Livent Corporation [LTHM] reaches 4.73B – now what?

Livent Corporation [NYSE: LTHM] traded at a low on 11/25/22, posting a -8.81 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $26.90. The company report on November 17, 2022 that Livent’s Gilberto Antoniazzi to Speak at Deutsche Bank’s 7th Annual Lithium and Battery Supply Chain Conference.

Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM) today announced that Gilberto Antoniazzi, chief financial officer, will speak at Deutsche Bank’s 7th Annual Lithium and Battery Supply Chain Conference, being conducted on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at 8:50 a.m. ET. Live access will be available on the Livent Investor Relations website and via the following link: https://dbevent.zoom.us/j/95210129060?pwd=aEJIZmpTbCtVdkIxWkQ4WklUMm5Rdz09. A replay of the event will also be available on the Livent Investor Relations website for a period of 30 days.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5625286 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Livent Corporation stands at 5.00% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.03%.

The market cap for LTHM stock reached $4.73 billion, with 179.30 million shares outstanding and 178.16 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.64M shares, LTHM reached a trading volume of 5625286 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Livent Corporation [LTHM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LTHM shares is $34.02 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LTHM stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Livent Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 27, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on October 17, 2022, representing the official price target for Livent Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $31 to $27, while BofA Securities kept a Underperform rating on LTHM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Livent Corporation is set at 1.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for LTHM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.20. Price to Free Cash Flow for LTHM in the course of the last twelve months was 207.61 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.70.

How has LTHM stock performed recently?

Livent Corporation [LTHM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.37. With this latest performance, LTHM shares dropped by -14.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LTHM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.01 for Livent Corporation [LTHM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.31, while it was recorded at 28.56 for the last single week of trading, and 26.84 for the last 200 days.

Livent Corporation [LTHM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Livent Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 3.50.

Earnings analysis for Livent Corporation [LTHM]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LTHM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Livent Corporation go to 1.00%.

Insider trade positions for Livent Corporation [LTHM]

There are presently around $4,440 million, or 95.90% of LTHM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LTHM stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 28,159,121, which is approximately 8.293% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 19,659,039 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $528.83 million in LTHM stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $247.23 million in LTHM stock with ownership of nearly 6.761% of the company’s market capitalization.

234 institutional holders increased their position in Livent Corporation [NYSE:LTHM] by around 21,774,627 shares. Additionally, 160 investors decreased positions by around 15,215,100 shares, while 76 investors held positions by with 128,061,930 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 165,051,657 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LTHM stock had 78 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,009,632 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 1,433,145 shares during the same period.