Market cap of Helbiz Inc. [HLBZ] reaches 21.54M – now what?

Helbiz Inc. [NASDAQ: HLBZ] gained 21.63% on the last trading session, reaching $0.23 price per share at the time. The company report on November 21, 2022 that Helbiz to Present at the Sequire Technology Conference.

Helbiz (NASDAQ; HLBZ), a global leader in micro-mobility, today announced that management will virtually present at the Sequire Technology Conference on November 30, 2022.

This press release features multimedia.

Helbiz Inc. represents 93.29 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $21.54 million with the latest information. HLBZ stock price has been found in the range of $0.201 to $0.2699.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.67M shares, HLBZ reached a trading volume of 82492536 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Helbiz Inc. [HLBZ]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Helbiz Inc. is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for HLBZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.31.

Trading performance analysis for HLBZ stock

Helbiz Inc. [HLBZ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 25.68. With this latest performance, HLBZ shares dropped by -17.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -80.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -97.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HLBZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.46 for Helbiz Inc. [HLBZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2973, while it was recorded at 0.1927 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2463 for the last 200 days.

Helbiz Inc. [HLBZ]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Helbiz Inc. [HLBZ] shares currently have an operating margin of -457.74 and a Gross Margin at -164.77. Helbiz Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -560.78.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -305.26, with Return on Assets sitting at -128.48.

Helbiz Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

An analysis of insider ownership at Helbiz Inc. [HLBZ]

There are presently around $1 million, or 5.00% of HLBZ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HLBZ stocks are: CREDIT SUISSE AG/ with ownership of 1,918,282, which is approximately 104.073% of the company’s market cap and around 7.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 492,248 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.11 million in HLBZ stocks shares; and BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP, currently with $52000.0 in HLBZ stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Helbiz Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 16 institutional holders increased their position in Helbiz Inc. [NASDAQ:HLBZ] by around 2,029,883 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 281,915 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 946,455 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,258,253 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HLBZ stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 541,387 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 276,805 shares during the same period.