XPeng Inc. [NYSE: XPEV] price plunged by -3.28 percent to reach at -$0.24. The company report on November 9, 2022 that XPENG to Report Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on Wednesday, November 30, 2022.

– Earnings Call Scheduled for 8:00 a.m. ET on November 30, 2022 -.

XPeng Inc. (“XPENG” or the “Company,” NYSE: XPEV and HKEX: 9868), a leading Chinese smart electric vehicle (“Smart EV”) company, today announced that it will report its third quarter 2022 unaudited financial results on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, before the open of U.S. markets.

A sum of 11974026 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 27.95M shares. XPeng Inc. shares reached a high of $7.09 and dropped to a low of $6.82 until finishing in the latest session at $7.07.

The one-year XPEV stock forecast points to a potential upside of 69.23. The average equity rating for XPEV stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on XPeng Inc. [XPEV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XPEV shares is $22.98 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XPEV stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for XPeng Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 17, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on October 28, 2022, representing the official price target for XPeng Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $30 to $22, while Barclays kept a Equal Weight rating on XPEV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for XPeng Inc. is set at 0.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for XPEV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.46.

XPEV Stock Performance Analysis:

XPeng Inc. [XPEV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.62. With this latest performance, XPEV shares dropped by -13.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -67.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -87.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XPEV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.20 for XPeng Inc. [XPEV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.51, while it was recorded at 7.30 for the last single week of trading, and 21.87 for the last 200 days.

Insight into XPeng Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and XPeng Inc. [XPEV] shares currently have an operating margin of -32.05 and a Gross Margin at +12.66. XPeng Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -23.17.

Return on Total Capital for XPEV is now -16.03, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -11.93. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -12.69, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.79. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, XPeng Inc. [XPEV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.68. Additionally, XPEV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.14, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.93. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.80, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, XPeng Inc. [XPEV] managed to generate an average of -$419,306 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.00 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.38.XPeng Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

XPEV Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XPEV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for XPeng Inc. go to -7.79%.

XPeng Inc. [XPEV] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,541 million, or 34.60% of XPEV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XPEV stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 20,122,266, which is approximately -5.616% of the company’s market cap and around 1.01% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 19,696,586 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $139.25 million in XPEV stocks shares; and FIFTHDELTA LTD, currently with $112.65 million in XPEV stock with ownership of nearly 774.619% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in XPeng Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 120 institutional holders increased their position in XPeng Inc. [NYSE:XPEV] by around 47,794,020 shares. Additionally, 147 investors decreased positions by around 49,067,015 shares, while 64 investors held positions by with 121,121,846 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 217,982,881 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XPEV stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,560,793 shares, while 69 institutional investors sold positions of 23,937,664 shares during the same period.