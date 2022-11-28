Alibaba Group Holding Limited [NYSE: BABA] plunged by -$3.0 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $76.05 during the day while it closed the day at $75.50. The company report on November 17, 2022 that Tims China Announces Partnership with Alibaba’s Freshippo.

Tims China and Freshippo, Alibaba Group’s omnichannel retail chain, are collaborating to introduce co-branded coffee products.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited stock has also loss -10.40% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BABA stock has declined by -22.96% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -20.09% and lost -36.44% year-on date.

The market cap for BABA stock reached $193.50 billion, with 2.65 billion shares outstanding and 2.65 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 24.08M shares, BABA reached a trading volume of 13035608 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Alibaba Group Holding Limited [BABA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BABA shares is $134.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BABA stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Alibaba Group Holding Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 20, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan dropped their target price from $75 to $130. The new note on the price target was released on May 16, 2022, representing the official price target for Alibaba Group Holding Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $185, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on BABA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alibaba Group Holding Limited is set at 4.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for BABA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 26.62.

BABA stock trade performance evaluation

Alibaba Group Holding Limited [BABA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.40. With this latest performance, BABA shares gained by 10.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -44.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BABA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.11 for Alibaba Group Holding Limited [BABA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 75.13, while it was recorded at 77.48 for the last single week of trading, and 94.13 for the last 200 days.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited [BABA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Alibaba Group Holding Limited [BABA] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.20 and a Gross Margin at +35.49. Alibaba Group Holding Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.26.

Return on Total Capital for BABA is now 7.59, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.61. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.58, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.67. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Alibaba Group Holding Limited [BABA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 18.62. Additionally, BABA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 15.70, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.42. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 17.16, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 14.47.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Alibaba Group Holding Limited [BABA] managed to generate an average of $294,809 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.31 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.51.Alibaba Group Holding Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Alibaba Group Holding Limited [BABA] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BABA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Alibaba Group Holding Limited go to 2.59%.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited [BABA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $27,860 million, or 14.70% of BABA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BABA stocks are: GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC with ownership of 24,902,794, which is approximately -1.725% of the company’s market cap and around 0.01% of the total institutional ownership; PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, holding 17,386,207 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.31 billion in BABA stocks shares; and DODGE & COX, currently with $1.07 billion in BABA stock with ownership of nearly 14.922% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Alibaba Group Holding Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 437 institutional holders increased their position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited [NYSE:BABA] by around 51,388,039 shares. Additionally, 704 investors decreased positions by around 77,012,243 shares, while 249 investors held positions by with 240,606,391 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 369,006,673 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BABA stock had 91 new institutional investments in for a total of 16,079,011 shares, while 230 institutional investors sold positions of 28,820,525 shares during the same period.