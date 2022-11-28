AGNC Investment Corp. [NASDAQ: AGNC] price surged by 1.73 percent to reach at $0.17. The company report on November 10, 2022 that AGNC Investment Corp. Declares Monthly Common Stock Dividend of $0.12 per Common Share for November 2022.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

AGNC Investment Corp. (Nasdaq: AGNC) (“AGNC” or the “Company”) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.12 per share of common stock for November 2022. The dividend is payable on December 9, 2022 to common stockholders of record as of November 30, 2022.

For further information or questions, please contact Investor Relations at (301) 968-9300 or IR@AGNC.com.

A sum of 6429455 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 15.16M shares. AGNC Investment Corp. shares reached a high of $10.07 and dropped to a low of $9.85 until finishing in the latest session at $10.02.

The one-year AGNC stock forecast points to a potential downside of -11.58. The average equity rating for AGNC stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AGNC shares is $8.98 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AGNC stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for AGNC Investment Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 27, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Keefe Bruyette raised their target price from $12.25 to $13.25. The new note on the price target was released on June 09, 2022, representing the official price target for AGNC Investment Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $13.50 to $13, while Piper Sandler kept a Overweight rating on AGNC stock. On April 25, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for AGNC shares from 14.50 to 11.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AGNC Investment Corp. is set at 0.36 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.77. Price to Free Cash Flow for AGNC in the course of the last twelve months was 12.55.

AGNC Stock Performance Analysis:

AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.68. With this latest performance, AGNC shares gained by 26.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -37.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AGNC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.19 for AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.86, while it was recorded at 9.58 for the last single week of trading, and 11.41 for the last 200 days.

Insight into AGNC Investment Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC] shares currently have an operating margin of +34.13 and a Gross Margin at +100.00. AGNC Investment Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +31.03.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.01, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.00.

AGNC Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AGNC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AGNC Investment Corp. go to -1.81%.

AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,414 million, or 43.20% of AGNC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AGNC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 48,875,957, which is approximately 1.109% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 30,383,502 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $304.44 million in AGNC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $127.7 million in AGNC stock with ownership of nearly -0.088% of the company’s market capitalization.

226 institutional holders increased their position in AGNC Investment Corp. [NASDAQ:AGNC] by around 32,913,322 shares. Additionally, 181 investors decreased positions by around 23,908,511 shares, while 82 investors held positions by with 184,065,660 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 240,887,493 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AGNC stock had 65 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,711,183 shares, while 63 institutional investors sold positions of 10,604,684 shares during the same period.