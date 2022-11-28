Itau BBA lifts Meta Platforms Inc. [META] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Meta Platforms Inc. [NASDAQ: META] closed the trading session at $111.41 on 11/25/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $111.02, while the highest price level was $112.73. The company report on November 17, 2022 that Our Approach to Climate Content.

At Meta, we understand that critical challenges like climate change lead to complex discussion across our apps. Much of that discussion is the type of expression and debate that is essential to building consensus and finding solutions to climate change. That’s why we take a comprehensive approach to climate-related content that educates and informs people with accurate information while addressing misinformation. We’re working to do this responsibly by protecting freedom of expression, engaging and funding research and prioritizing transparency to inform our approach.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -66.88 percent and weekly performance of -0.04 percent. The stock has been moved at -41.86 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -14.18 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -31.13 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 43.87M shares, META reached to a volume of 12005734 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Meta Platforms Inc. [META]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for META shares is $153.53 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on META stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Itau BBA have made an estimate for Meta Platforms Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 07, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on October 28, 2022, representing the official price target for Meta Platforms Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $205 to $105, while Morgan Stanley kept a Equal-Weight rating on META stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Meta Platforms Inc. is set at 5.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for META stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 15.87. Price to Free Cash Flow for META in the course of the last twelve months was 11.15 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.60.

META stock trade performance evaluation

Meta Platforms Inc. [META] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.04. With this latest performance, META shares dropped by -14.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -41.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -67.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for META stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.60 for Meta Platforms Inc. [META]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 122.69, while it was recorded at 111.40 for the last single week of trading, and 171.16 for the last 200 days.

Meta Platforms Inc. [META]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Meta Platforms Inc. [META] shares currently have an operating margin of +39.65 and a Gross Margin at +80.79. Meta Platforms Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +33.38.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 31.10, with Return on Assets sitting at 24.21.

Meta Platforms Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

Meta Platforms Inc. [META]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $184,536 million, or 75.30% of META stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of META stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 181,346,878, which is approximately 0.523% of the company’s market cap and around 0.55% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 150,686,534 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $16.79 billion in META stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $12.84 billion in META stock with ownership of nearly -0.439% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Meta Platforms Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 1,263 institutional holders increased their position in Meta Platforms Inc. [NASDAQ:META] by around 77,393,424 shares. Additionally, 1,690 investors decreased positions by around 110,693,509 shares, while 276 investors held positions by with 1,468,280,490 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,656,367,423 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. META stock had 139 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,008,014 shares, while 307 institutional investors sold positions of 7,107,292 shares during the same period.