IAMGOLD Corporation [NYSE: IAG] traded at a high on 11/25/22, posting a 1.52 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $2.01. The company report on November 25, 2022 that IAMGOLD Announces Fatality from Off-Site Accident in Burkina Faso.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – November 25, 2022) – IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE: IAG) (TSX: IMG) (“IAMGOLD” or the “Company”) deeply regrets to report the death of an IAMGOLD employee who passed away on Tuesday as a result of injuries sustained in an off-site accident in northeastern Burkina Faso.

The accident occurred when IAMGOLD team members were assisting with the hoisting of mobile equipment. An investigation into the incident has been initiated by the Company and we are working closely with local authorities.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4253141 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of IAMGOLD Corporation stands at 5.34% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.15%.

The market cap for IAG stock reached $972.92 million, with 479.00 million shares outstanding and 453.03 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.61M shares, IAG reached a trading volume of 4253141 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about IAMGOLD Corporation [IAG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IAG shares is $1.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IAG stock is a recommendation set at 3.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for IAMGOLD Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 19, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on May 05, 2022, representing the official price target for IAMGOLD Corporation stock. On May 04, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for IAG shares from 3 to 2.25.

The Average True Range (ATR) for IAMGOLD Corporation is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for IAG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for IAG in the course of the last twelve months was 5.50 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

How has IAG stock performed recently?

IAMGOLD Corporation [IAG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.29. With this latest performance, IAG shares gained by 33.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -37.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IAG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.80 for IAMGOLD Corporation [IAG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.39, while it was recorded at 1.92 for the last single week of trading, and 2.06 for the last 200 days.

IAMGOLD Corporation [IAG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and IAMGOLD Corporation [IAG] shares currently have an operating margin of -7.69 and a Gross Margin at -3.94. IAMGOLD Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -22.02.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -10.70, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.94.

IAMGOLD Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Insider trade positions for IAMGOLD Corporation [IAG]

There are presently around $477 million, or 76.80% of IAG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IAG stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 46,106,585, which is approximately -3.195% of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; DONALD SMITH & CO., INC., holding 39,915,231 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $80.23 million in IAG stocks shares; and KOPERNIK GLOBAL INVESTORS, LLC, currently with $47.84 million in IAG stock with ownership of nearly -19.077% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in IAMGOLD Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 48 institutional holders increased their position in IAMGOLD Corporation [NYSE:IAG] by around 14,260,981 shares. Additionally, 62 investors decreased positions by around 25,534,735 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 197,737,890 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 237,533,606 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IAG stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,294,325 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 2,392,104 shares during the same period.