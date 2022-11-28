HP Inc. [HPQ] Is Currently 0.80 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

HP Inc. [NYSE: HPQ] price surged by 0.80 percent to reach at $0.24. The company report on November 22, 2022 that HP Inc. Declares Dividend.

The dividend, the first in HP’s fiscal year 2023, is payable on January 4, 2023, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on December 14, 2022. HP has approximately 1.0 billion shares of common stock outstanding.

A sum of 5959301 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 10.03M shares. HP Inc. shares reached a high of $30.74 and dropped to a low of $29.71 until finishing in the latest session at $30.15.

The one-year HPQ stock forecast points to a potential downside of -2.69.

Guru’s Opinion on HP Inc. [HPQ]:

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for HP Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 18, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Loop Capital dropped their target price from $50 to $29. The new note on the price target was released on September 01, 2022, representing the official price target for HP Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $35 to $30, while Wells Fargo kept a Underweight rating on HPQ stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for HP Inc. is set at 1.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for HPQ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.46. Price to Free Cash Flow for HPQ in the course of the last twelve months was 6.86 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

HPQ Stock Performance Analysis:

HP Inc. [HPQ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.45. With this latest performance, HPQ shares gained by 9.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HPQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.86 for HP Inc. [HPQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.14, while it was recorded at 29.62 for the last single week of trading, and 32.96 for the last 200 days.

Insight into HP Inc. Fundamentals:

HP Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

HPQ Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HPQ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for HP Inc. go to 1.52%.

HP Inc. [HPQ] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $24,209 million, or 81.80% of HPQ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HPQ stocks are: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC with ownership of 104,476,035, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 94,830,259 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.86 billion in HPQ stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.73 billion in HPQ stock with ownership of nearly -7.821% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in HP Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 377 institutional holders increased their position in HP Inc. [NYSE:HPQ] by around 27,787,925 shares. Additionally, 582 investors decreased positions by around 70,116,272 shares, while 187 investors held positions by with 705,031,716 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 802,935,913 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HPQ stock had 70 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,256,551 shares, while 154 institutional investors sold positions of 6,279,899 shares during the same period.