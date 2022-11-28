Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [DNA] Is Currently 0.51 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [NYSE: DNA] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.51% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -7.44%. The company report on November 16, 2022 that Ginkgo Announces Public Offering of Class A Common Stock.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DNA) (“Ginkgo”), which is building the leading platform for cell programing and biosecurity, today announced the sale of shares of its Class A common stock for gross proceeds of approximately $100 million to BTIG, LLC, as the underwriter in the registered public offering of those shares. In connection with this offering, Ginkgo has granted the underwriter a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional $15 million of shares of Class A common stock.

The last reported sale price of Ginkgo’s Class A common stock on November 15, 2022 was $2.67 per share. The underwriter proposes to offer for sale the shares of common stock from time to time in one or more transactions on the New York Stock Exchange, in the over-the-counter market, through negotiated transactions or otherwise at market prices prevailing at the time of sale, at prices related to the prevailing market prices or at negotiated prices, subject to receipt and acceptance by it and subject to its right to reject any order in whole or in part.

Over the last 12 months, DNA stock dropped by -83.42%. The one-year Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 67.05. The average equity rating for DNA stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.08 billion, with 1.63 billion shares outstanding and 775.84 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 24.82M shares, DNA stock reached a trading volume of 9686786 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [DNA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DNA shares is $6.04 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DNA stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on October 04, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on May 18, 2022, representing the official price target for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while Cowen analysts kept a Outperform rating on DNA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for DNA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.84.

DNA Stock Performance Analysis:

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [DNA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.44. With this latest performance, DNA shares dropped by -28.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -83.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DNA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.27 for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [DNA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.7114, while it was recorded at 2.0500 for the last single week of trading, and 3.1114 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.70 and a Current Ratio set at 11.70.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [DNA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,852 million, or 88.00% of DNA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DNA stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 206,667,116, which is approximately -0.602% of the company’s market cap and around 5.90% of the total institutional ownership; ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 133,686,627 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $266.04 million in DNA stocks shares; and VIKING GLOBAL INVESTORS LP, currently with $202.65 million in DNA stock with ownership of nearly 275.992% of the company’s market capitalization.

181 institutional holders increased their position in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [NYSE:DNA] by around 179,831,467 shares. Additionally, 109 investors decreased positions by around 87,798,273 shares, while 76 investors held positions by with 662,996,092 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 930,625,832 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DNA stock had 76 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,575,040 shares, while 47 institutional investors sold positions of 30,521,290 shares during the same period.