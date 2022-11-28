Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. [YMM] is -23.78% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. [NYSE: YMM] plunged by -$0.57 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $6.785 during the day while it closed the day at $6.38. The company report on November 23, 2022 that Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Announces Third Quarter 2022 Unaudited Financial Results.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (“FTA” or the “Company”) (NYSE: YMM), a leading digital freight platform, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. stock has also loss -8.86% of its value over the past 7 days. However, YMM stock has declined by -24.76% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 13.32% and lost -23.78% year-on date.

The market cap for YMM stock reached $6.23 billion, with 1.06 billion shares outstanding and 921.27 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.34M shares, YMM reached a trading volume of 5407542 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. [YMM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for YMM shares is $12.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on YMM stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 29, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on August 26, 2021, representing the official price target for Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20.50, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on YMM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. is set at 0.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for YMM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.83.

YMM stock trade performance evaluation

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. [YMM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.86. With this latest performance, YMM shares gained by 20.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -50.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for YMM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.63 for Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. [YMM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.09, while it was recorded at 6.47 for the last single week of trading, and 7.10 for the last 200 days.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. [YMM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. [YMM] shares currently have an operating margin of -82.00 and a Gross Margin at +45.46. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -78.47.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -12.78, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.75.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.40 and a Current Ratio set at 11.40.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. [YMM]: Insider Ownership positions

Positions in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 54 institutional holders increased their position in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. [NYSE:YMM] by around 40,556,731 shares. Additionally, 57 investors decreased positions by around 26,031,955 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 330,941,873 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 397,530,559 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. YMM stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 20,974,735 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 10,742,698 shares during the same period.