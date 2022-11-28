Transocean Ltd. [NYSE: RIG] loss -0.25% or -0.01 points to close at $4.06 with a heavy trading volume of 5781001 shares. The company report on November 17, 2022 that Transocean Acquires Interest in High Specification Ultra-Deepwater Newbuild Drillship.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Liquila Ventures agreed with Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co., Ltd. (“DSME”), to purchase Hull 3623, the ultra-deepwater newbuild drillship formerly known as West Aquila, for approximately $200 million.

It opened the trading session at $4.08, the shares rose to $4.15 and dropped to $4.05, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for RIG points out that the company has recorded -3.33% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -75.0% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 25.15M shares, RIG reached to a volume of 5781001 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Transocean Ltd. [RIG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RIG shares is $5.09 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RIG stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Transocean Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 06, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on September 06, 2022, representing the official price target for Transocean Ltd. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Transocean Ltd. is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for RIG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.32. Price to Free Cash Flow for RIG in the course of the last twelve months was 38.75 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

Trading performance analysis for RIG stock

Transocean Ltd. [RIG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.79. With this latest performance, RIG shares gained by 9.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 26.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RIG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.21 for Transocean Ltd. [RIG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.41, while it was recorded at 4.07 for the last single week of trading, and 3.71 for the last 200 days.

Transocean Ltd. [RIG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Transocean Ltd. [RIG] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.96 and a Gross Margin at +4.58. Transocean Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -23.16.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -5.23, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.79.

Transocean Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Transocean Ltd. [RIG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RIG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Transocean Ltd. go to 4.80%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Transocean Ltd. [RIG]

There are presently around $1,634 million, or 56.50% of RIG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RIG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 60,315,980, which is approximately 9.367% of the company’s market cap and around 7.22% of the total institutional ownership; PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, holding 46,953,106 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $190.63 million in RIG stocks shares; and CONTRARIUS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD, currently with $112.46 million in RIG stock with ownership of nearly 19.643% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Transocean Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 154 institutional holders increased their position in Transocean Ltd. [NYSE:RIG] by around 50,494,724 shares. Additionally, 134 investors decreased positions by around 35,281,954 shares, while 94 investors held positions by with 316,695,763 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 402,472,441 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RIG stock had 49 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,951,581 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 4,619,754 shares during the same period.